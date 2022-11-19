I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock ‘set to make fortune with lucrative opportunities’ after jungle

I’m A Celeb star Matt Hancock could be set to make a fortune after leaving the ITV show.

Matt has proved to be a somewhat divisive figure in this year’s series.

However, it appears that his decision to take part could see his bank balance begin to rise shortly.

According to an expert, once he leaves the jungle his boosted profile could see him earning far more than that.

Matt Hancock could be set to earn a fortune (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock to make ‘fortune’ from I’m A Celeb?

British talent manager Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE told The Sun : “If Matt Hancock decides to quit politics, he will earn hundreds of thousands of pounds in the coming year and get the many freebies which come the way of celebrities.”

“Everyone who meets Matt likes him, so as people get to know him more, the lucrative opportunities will rise,” he added.

If Matt Hancock decides to quit politics, he will earn hundreds of thousands of pounds in the coming year.

All the new earning potential would come on top of his reported £400,000 fee for starring in the jungle.

New polls have also hinted at Matt slowly turning around his public image.

Despite seemingly turning around public opinion, Matt will likely go down as the most controversial signing for I’m A Celebrity ever.

So far, Matt’s appearance on the show has sparked close to 2,000 Ofcom complaints.

Matt Hancock is now one of the favourites (Credit: ITV)

TV watchdog Ofcom recently confirmed that around 1,1000 of those complaints have been from viewers objecting to his appearance on the show.

The rest have been complaints about how the Tory MP has been treated by his fellow campmates on the show.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “It’s worth being aware that under our rules, in principle – and taking into account freedom of expression – there’s no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.”

“However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence,” they then continued.

“How they do that editorially, is up to them.”

Could Matt walk home King of the Jungle?

But could he win the show?

Well, according to the bookmakers, the MP is now third favourite to win and be crowned King of the Jungle.

BetVictor currently have the MP at 6/1 to win. He was previously at 33/1 to win.

“Jill Scott is still leading the way as favourite to win this year’s I’m a Celeb at 6/5, she has dominated the market since the series started,” Sam Boswell of BetVictor said.

“Former rugby player Mike Tindall is close behind her at 11/4.

“Matt Hancock’s odds have been slashed from 33/1 before he entered the jungle, to now 6/1. Owen Warner also comes in at 6/1.”

Read more: I’m A Celeb viewers fume over Babatunde’s ‘frustrating’ behaviour

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 19), from 9:10pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.