I'm A Celeb South Africa logo and Joe Swash winning in 2008
TV

I’m A Celeb 2023: Confused fans all ask the same question about Joe Swash as campmates confirmed

He was King of the Jungle in 2008

By Nancy Brown

The line-up for I’m A Celeb 2023, an all stars series that has already been filmed in South Africa, was revealed on Saturday Night Takeaway last night.

Nine celebrities were revealed to be returning to the show, with Carol Vorderman and Jordan Banjo among those announced.

However, fans of the show – fronted by Ant and Dec – have commented that one huge name was missing from the line-up.

And they’re pretty confused – not to mention furious – that he wasn’t unveiled.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa stars in the bush
The line-up for I’m A Celebrity: South Africa has been revealed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Line-up missing one huge name

Ant and Dec announced the nine celebrities in the starting line-up for I’m A Celebrity: South Africa on Saturday Night Takeaway last night (March 25).

And, while there are some cracking names sure to provide some amazing telly, fans were bereft that I’m A Celebrity favourite Joe Swash was nowhere to be seen.

As a result, fans of the series flooded Twitter asking the same question – where is Joe?!

‘Joe Swash IS I’m A Celeb’

One said: “I thought Joe was in the all star @imacelebrity but obviously I was wrong.”

“Where is Joe Swash? He IS I’m A Celeb,” said another.

You can’t have an all stars line-up without Joe Swash!

“Thought Joe Swash was doing it,” another fan of the series said.

Another added: “Saw the leaked line-up months ago, but multiple people still seem to be missing? Dean Gaffney, Toff, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash still missing from the confirmed line-up?”

“What a disappointing all star line-up. What about Dougie, Mark Wright, Adam Thomas, Lady C, Joe Swash, Joey Essex….?!!” said another.

“You can’t have an all stars line-up without Joe Swash!” declared another.

I'm A Celebrity 2008 winner Joe Swash smiles
Joe Swash won the show back in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

ITV reveals ‘many more celebs’ are taking part

However, all is not lost, as ITV has revealed more celebrities will be joining the show as it progresses.

A statement released last night said: “The first group of celebrities taking part in the launch episode of I’m A Celebrity: South Africa have just been exclusively revealed live on air by Ant and Dec during tonight’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

“There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.”

So will Joe appear?

Around the time the show was reported to be being filmed, Joe was away with work.

At the time, fans speculated that he was off filming I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

So will Joe appear on I’m A Celeb 2023? Here’s hoping, for ITV’s sake if nothing else!

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will air next month on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway descends into chaos as viewers predict Ofcom complaints

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

I'm A Celebrity... Joe Swash Saturday Night Takeaway

Trending Articles

Vanessa Feltz in a pink dress on This Morning and Ben Ofoedu wearing black
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu hits out at ‘complete lies’ as he ‘sets the record straight’ over ‘affairs’
Coronation Stret killer Stephen Read looking menacing
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid is a ‘man on the edge’ and ‘will murder again next week’
Rustie Lee whips up a dish on This Morning
This Morning chef Rustie Lee ‘declared bankrupt over £75k debt’, it’s claimed
Simon Cowell peeps over his sunglasses, Amanda Holden beams, and Les Dennis looks at the camera
Amanda Holden hints at real reason she married ex-husband Les Dennis and addresses ‘date’ with Simon Cowell
Julia Wandelt in the middle of Kate and Gerry McCann
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl DNA test update issued as Dr Fia vows to get ‘justice’
Gino D'Acampo on This Morning and in the desert with Gordon and Fred
Chef Gino D’Acampo faces accusations his conduct on Road Trip made ‘some employees’ feel ‘uncomfortable’