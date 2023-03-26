The line-up for I’m A Celeb 2023, an all stars series that has already been filmed in South Africa, was revealed on Saturday Night Takeaway last night.

Nine celebrities were revealed to be returning to the show, with Carol Vorderman and Jordan Banjo among those announced.

However, fans of the show – fronted by Ant and Dec – have commented that one huge name was missing from the line-up.

And they’re pretty confused – not to mention furious – that he wasn’t unveiled.

The line-up for I’m A Celebrity: South Africa has been revealed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Line-up missing one huge name

Ant and Dec announced the nine celebrities in the starting line-up for I’m A Celebrity: South Africa on Saturday Night Takeaway last night (March 25).

And, while there are some cracking names sure to provide some amazing telly, fans were bereft that I’m A Celebrity favourite Joe Swash was nowhere to be seen.

As a result, fans of the series flooded Twitter asking the same question – where is Joe?!

‘Joe Swash IS I’m A Celeb’

One said: “I thought Joe was in the all star @imacelebrity but obviously I was wrong.”

“Where is Joe Swash? He IS I’m A Celeb,” said another.

You can’t have an all stars line-up without Joe Swash!

“Thought Joe Swash was doing it,” another fan of the series said.

Another added: “Saw the leaked line-up months ago, but multiple people still seem to be missing? Dean Gaffney, Toff, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash still missing from the confirmed line-up?”

“What a disappointing all star line-up. What about Dougie, Mark Wright, Adam Thomas, Lady C, Joe Swash, Joey Essex….?!!” said another.

“You can’t have an all stars line-up without Joe Swash!” declared another.

Joe Swash won the show back in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

ITV reveals ‘many more celebs’ are taking part

However, all is not lost, as ITV has revealed more celebrities will be joining the show as it progresses.

A statement released last night said: “The first group of celebrities taking part in the launch episode of I’m A Celebrity: South Africa have just been exclusively revealed live on air by Ant and Dec during tonight’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

“There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.”

So will Joe appear?

Around the time the show was reported to be being filmed, Joe was away with work.

At the time, fans speculated that he was off filming I’m A Celebrity: South Africa.

So will Joe appear on I’m A Celeb 2023? Here’s hoping, for ITV’s sake if nothing else!

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will air next month on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway descends into chaos as viewers predict Ofcom complaints

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.