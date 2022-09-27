Stacey Solomon has fuelled rumours that Joe Swash is doing I’m A Celebrity.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she had been busy preparing for Joe to return from a mystery location.

Stacey shared with fans that she had spent the evening shaving her legs.

She told her followers: “Just trying to shave my legs before Joe gets back tomorrow otherwise he will think he’s married a human spider.

“It’s not going well so far I’ll be honest.”

However, in a follow-up story, Stacey angrily shared that Joe’s flight had been cancelled.

As a result, he couldn’t tell her what day he would be home with her.

“Fuming! Joe’s flight home has been cancelled,” Stacey said on Instagram Stories.

“Can’t believe I’ve just shaved my legs. What a waster. Might have to wear a skirt on the school run tomorrow, just so I someone can appreciate the effort.”

Stacey Solomon fuels reports Joe Swash is doing I’m A Celebrity

Her remarks come following reports that Joe will be starring in I’m A Celebrity All Stars.

Joe won the original show’s 2008 series and hosted the ITV2 sister show for 10 years from 2009.

He will reportedly be joining the likes of Myleene Klass, Jordan Banjo and Paul Burrell in Kruger National Park for the pre-recorded series.

It’s believed the show will air at some point next year.

A source told The Sun: “Joe was always on the producers’ hit list as he was such an iconic winner. But they had to iron out the timings and came to a conclusion that worked.

“He has flown out there and can’t wait to give a good account of himself for a second time on the show.”

Stacey on her body image

Meanwhile, Stacey recently opened up about the struggles she faces with her body image.

She recently confessed that she “fakes it” when it comes to her own feelings about her appearance.

Not only that, Stacey said she keeps how she really feels about her body to herself, with negative chat about her appearance strictly off limits in front of her kids.

“Even if sometimes I’m faking it to make it, they’re constantly hearing me say I really love who I am,” she said.

“I’m careful how I talk about myself in front of the kids as they listen to everything. Even if sometimes I’m faking it to make it, they’re constantly hearing me say I really love who I am, and I accept who I am,” she said.

Stacey added that the reason she does this is because she hopes it will “help them feel the same way about themselves”.

She explained: “But it is hard being a teenager, navigating this. I’ve got a teenage boy. People think this only happens to girls but it happens to boys too.”

