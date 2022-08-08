On the larger picture to the right Stacey Solomon smiles for a press picture. On the left, in a half circle, Stacey and husband Joe Swash smile in a selfie.
Stacey Solomon beams with husband Joe Swash as they enjoy date night away from kids following wedding

Enjoying time alone

By Robyn Duffy

Newlywed Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash enjoyed a child-free night as she revealed on Instagram.

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to tell her 5.3 million followers about her plans for this evening (August 8).

The couple is having a well-deserved date night away from their children after their spectacular wedding last month (July 24).

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash smile for a selfie together. The Story has writing over it which says " Date night with my husband. Grandad's looking after the pickles tonight and Joe and me are on a special date night. So many lovely messages from you about our bridesmaids. Promise tomorrow when I'm kid free for the morning I'll answer them. Love you all. Thanks for being the best."
Newlywed Stacey and Joe smile for a cute selfie (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

The snap shows Stacey and Joe smiling widely while Joe puts his arm around her.

In the post, she wrote, “Date night with my husband.

“Grandad’s looking after the pickles tonight, and Joe & me are on a special date night.”

She also added, “So many lovely messages from you about our bridesmaids.

“Promise tomorrow when I’m kid free for the morning, I’ll answer them”

The Loose Women star finished the post off by saying: “Love you all. Thanks for being the best.”

Stacey has kept her fans updated via Instagram throughout the wedding planning.

The couple are having a ‘homeymoon’

Mum-of-four Stacey took to her Instagram stories last week (August 4) to tell her followers their plans for their honeymoon.

She admitted: “We are calling it a ‘homeymoon’ because we just wanted to spend time at home with all the kids all summer. We’re always one in one out and all over the place.”

Shows Stacey Solomon's child climbing a tree with white text over the picture.
Stacey and Joe are having a ‘homeymoon’ in Pickle Cottage with their children (Credit: @Staceysolomon on Instagram)

Since both Stacey and Joe have such busy schedules, taking time out to spend at Pickle Cottage with their family is a dream come true.

However, her latest story tells us that they are getting the support needed from family to spend time alone together after their beautiful wedding.

