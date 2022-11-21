I’m A Celeb: Ant and Dec take swipe at Alison Hammond over ‘awful’ stint

I’m A Celeb 2022 hosts Ant and Dec took a playful swipe at Alison Hammond during an Instagram live yesterday (Sunday, November 20).

The Geordie duo didn’t have much good to say about the This Morning star’s stint in the jungle back in 2010.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

I’m A Celeb 2022 hosts make dig at Alison Hammond

Following yesterday’s show, Ant and Dec hosted a Q&A on Instagram live.

In a live stream for their 4.8 million followers to see, Ant and Dec answered questions sent in by fans.

During the live stream, Dec read out a question (more of a request really) from a follower.

“Get Alison Hammond again,” the fan told the Geordie duo.

Dec turned to his co-star and decided to poke a little fun at Alison.

“She was awful the first time, do you remember?” he said. “She was awful.”

“Do you think she’d do it again? Because we’ve only ever had one person do it twice and that was Katie Price,” he then said.

“Would it be good to get her again?” he mused.

Alison, of course, appeared on the show back in 2010. She didn’t have the best stint on the show, finishing in 10th, lasting just 14 days in the Australian jungle.

Scarlette became the second celebrity to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Scarlette leaves I’m A Celeb 2022

Last night saw the second celebrity of the season get evicted from the jungle.

After Charlene White was evicted on Friday (November 18), Scarlette Douglas followed her yesterday.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I’m not even going to lie about it,” Scarlette said in her exit interview.

“I know some people wanted to leave but I’m not ready to go yet.”

Scarlette and Charlene’s early evictions from the jungle have sparked yet another race row.

Viewers were quick to point out that two of the three black contestants on the show have already been evicted, with the third – Babatunde Aleshe – in the bottom two last night too.

“So it is the second eviction on #ImACeleb. And the second person to be evicted is a black woman who’s done nothing wrong… I’m getting deja vu,” one viewer tweeted.

“In 22 seasons of IACGMOOH there has never been a non-white winner… and this season sees all three black contestants in the bottom two in the first two evictions. People that say this country doesn’t have a race problem are deluded,” another said.

Charlene spoke about her time in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Charlene expresses regret over behaviour

In other I’m A Celebrity news, Charlene has expressed regret over her behaviour in the camp.

The Loose Women presenter refused to sleep in the RV with Matt Hancock during her time in the jungle.

During an appearance on Loose Women today (Monday, November 21), Charlene explained why she didn’t sleep in the RV with Matt.

“I felt like being in that sort of intimate environment with a very high-profile Conservative MP would reflect badly on me as a journalist in the future,” she said.

When she was asked if she regretted not being explicit with her campmates about why she didn’t want to stay in the RV, she said: “Oh gosh, massively. Oh goodness me, massively regret doing that.

“But Matt and I both had an understanding and we did kind of know between us why I felt uncomfortable going in there.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.