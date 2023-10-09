Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return date ‘revealed’ as star replaced on show today

Holly Willoughby’s return date to This Morning has seemingly been revealed after alleged kidnap threats were made against her.

The star is said to be on indefinite leave as she recovers at home under police guard.

Holly is on indefinite leave (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby on extended leave following kidnap threats

Last Thursday (October 5), Holly was mysteriously absent from This Morning. She was replaced by Alison Hammond. No mention of her absence was made.

However, it was later revealed that she had been removed from the show after it emerged that there were plans to kidnap her. It was later revealed that she is on indefinite leave.

On Friday’s edition of the show (October 6), Alison and Dermot sent Holly a message of support.

“We have to start with a story about one of our own. Holly is on the front pages this morning after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot. He’s now been charged by Essex Police,” Dermot said.

“We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family,” Alison then added.

Holly will be back soon, according to sources (Credit: ITV)

When will Holly return to This Morning?

Now, Holly’s return date has seemingly been revealed.

According to The Mail On Sunday, Holly won’t be back on screens for three weeks, with her first show back likely taking place after the half-term holidays. This would mean that she won’t be back hosting the show until Monday, October 30 at the earliest.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “It’s difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show.

“She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too,” they then continued.

ED! has contacted ITV and Holly’s reps for comment.

Phillip has reportedly reached out to Holly (Credit: BBC)

Phillip supporting Holly amid kidnap plot ordeal?

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Phillip Schofield is supporting his old friend amid the kidnap plot ordeal.

“Holly and Phil’s friendship was so close before the events of this year. Phil’s decision to reach out, and the welcome it has been received with by Holly, shows that there is still a bond there,” a source told The Mirror.

“The hope is they can regain some of the ground lost, and support each other again,” they then continued.

“Phil was absolutely horrified to hear she had been allegedly targeted in such a sickening way and decided to reach out to her, in spite of their lack of contact. He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family. They’ve so much history, and this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” they then added.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘pulls out of major awards as it’s difficult for her to think about work’ amid ‘kidnap plot’ ordeal

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.