Holly Willoughby ‘pulls out of major awards as it’s difficult for her to think about work’ amid ‘kidnap plot’ ordeal

Holly Willoughby won’t attend the Pride of Britain awards this evening (Sunday October 8), a tabloid news report claims.

MailOnline reports This Morning co-host Holly, 42, has cancelled her plans amid her recent ‘kidnap plot’ ordeal.

Holly previously hailed the TV ceremony, which recognises members of the public for acts of bravery, as the “best awards of them all”.

Additionally, it has also been reported the mum-of-three is unlikely to return to her ITV role tomorrow (Monday October 9).

Holly Willoughby latest news

The Mail on Sunday had indicated Holly’s focus is not on her job following claims she was the target of an alleged plot last week.

A source is said to have told the tabloid: “As the days go by, something like this doesn’t get any easier for Holly but it is difficult to think about any kind of work right now, let alone when your job is to present a live television show.

It is difficult to think about any kind of work right now.

“She needs to be around her nearest and dearest and take the right advice from the right people, too.

“The This Morning presenters have been in touch with her and they will juggle covering her role for as long as is needed.”

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? When will she be back?

The publication also reckons Josie Gibson or Alison Hammond, who filled in for Holly on Thursday’s (October 5) episode of the ITV daytime series, are most likely to replace Holly tomorrow.

It has been reported Holly held telephone meetings with ITV bosses on Friday (October 6).

Additionally, it has been suggested Holly may not be back on TV until after the half-term school holidays at the end of the month.

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby and This Morning at ITV for comment on the Mail’s claims.

‘Getting through things hour by hour’

Sources have also recently reportedly indicated to the Mirror: “At the moment she really is getting through things hour by hour. There has been no discussion about when, or if, she will return to the This Morning sofa. No decisions have been made about that. But given the terrifying things she has learned this week, the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind.”

Meanwhile, Holly’s former colleague Phillip Schofield is said to reached out to her over her “sickening” ordeal.

“He wanted her to know he was thinking of her and her family,” an insider reportedly told the Mirror.

The source is said to have continued: “They’ve so much history. And this is something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.”

Gavin Plumb, 36, was arrested by police and charged with soliciting to commit murder last week. He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 6) and was remanded in custody.

District Judge Caroline Dickson told him: “This is a really serious allegation.”

