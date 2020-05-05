Holly Willoughby’s sadness over not being able to meet new family member amid lockdown

TV's Holly Willoughby shared her sadness at not being able to meet her newborn niece due to lockdown restrictions on This Morning today.

Holly's brother-in-law Dominic and his wife Louise welcomed little Mabel Josephine Baldwin last month.

At the time, Holly announced the news on the daytime show.

But due to lockdown restrictions, Holly and her family have not been able to meet the tot, making do with looking at pictures instead.

Holly revealed her sadness at not being able to meet her new niece on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

During today's Vanessa Feltz agony aunt call-in, Holly shared her sympathies with a caller who hasn't been able to introduce her son to his grandparents.

Speaking to the viewer, Holly said: "I feel your pain, I've got my little niece who I have not met at all.

"I keep looking at her in photos and she's getting bigger and I'm thinking I am never going to get that time back and you miss them so much."

Vanessa added that she is also struggling with not being able to visit her grandchildren.

Holly's niece was born last month (Credit: ITV)

"I feel exactly the same, my youngest grandson was a year old during lockdown and I wasn't there for his first birthday," Vanessa shared.

"He reaches to me through the phone when we Facetime and he doesn't understand."

Announcing Mabel's happy arrival on This Morning last month, Holly told viewers:

"I just wanted to share some lovely news with you that this morning I have a brand new niece.

"Mabel Josephine Baldwin.

"Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there.

Phillip Schofield then asked: "Have you stopped crying now?"

Holly replied: "I know, I know. It's lovely. Even more so now, having nice news like that is just wonderful."

Meanwhile, Holly won over fans with her outfit for today's show.

The star wore a navy printed dress from high street store Whistles.

"Gorgeous dress Holly," one fan commented on her Instagram photo of her look.

"You are getting even more beautiful by the day."

Another added: "You look amazing every day – I love your wardrobe!"

A third sweetly wrote: "Every day my five year old looks forward to seeing your dress and every day she says: 'Holly looks beautiful.'"

