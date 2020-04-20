Holly Willoughby thrilled as she announces she's got a new niece on This Morning

TV's Holly Willoughby has announced she's got a new niece on This Morning.

The presenter shared the happy news on Monday's show (April 20) as she gushed over her family's new addition.

Holly said: "I just wanted to share some lovely news with you that this morning I have a brand new niece.

Holly Willoughby has announced she's got a new niece (Credit: ITV)

"Mabel Josephine Baldwin.

"Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there.

Even more so now, having nice news like that is just wonderful.

"That is Elsie's [her other niece] baby sister Mabel, who came into this world just a few hours ago. She is beautiful."

Her co-star Phillip Schofield asked: "Have you stopped crying now?"

Holly replied: "I know, I know. It's lovely. Even more so now, having nice news like that is just wonderful."

Holly gushed over her "beautiful" niece Mabel (Credit: ITV)

Phil added: "Congratulations to the whole family."

Holly rarely shares photos of her own children and her family.

Earlier this month, the presenter posted a video of her niece Lola singing Have Yourself A Happy Little Easter.

Holly's sister Kelly shared a video of Lola to her YouTube channel.

She wrote: "A little reworking of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' to cheer everyone up for Easter."

Holly then shared the clip to her Twitter page and wrote: "Spreading a little Easter cheer… my gorgeous niece Lola."

Spreading a little Easter cheer... my gorgeous niece Lola 🥰.... https://t.co/27ckMOhzYH — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Holly recently celebrated her daughter Belle's ninth birthday.

Holly revealed she was making an ice cream cake to celebrate daughter Belle's birthday (April 14).

What did she say?

She wrote: "Today’s project... making an ice cream cake for Belle’s birthday on Tuesday...

"Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!"

Holly later shared the finishing treat and wrote: "Reporting back... Ice cream cake was a success!

"Belle is super happy with her birthday creation... and we are super happy to have such a ray of sunshine in our life...

"Happy birthday beautiful Belle... keep being you... just as you are... we LOVE you!"

