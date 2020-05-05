This Morning's Holly Willoughby hits a style high with her stylish floral mini dress

Holly Willoughby hit a style high on Tuesday's This Morning (May 5) as she flashed her pins in a short floral dress.

The blonde TV presenter uploaded her daily #HWstyle post and told her followers the navy printed dress was from high street store Whistles.

"Gorgeous dress Holly. You are getting even more beautiful by the day," said one fan of her look.

Another added: "You look amazing every day – I love your wardrobe!"

A third said her daughter was a huge Holly fan and tuned into the show every day, just to see what the style icon is wearing.

"Every day my five year old looks forward to seeing your dress and every day she says: 'Holly looks beautiful,'" the woman revealed.

"The dress is gorgeous," said another.

"I love your outfit of the day, Holly," another commented.

"Ooooo I am loving that dress!! I'm a sucker for a bit of navy. Looking good Holly," another complimented the star.

Holly's Prairie Blossom Print Dress usually retails at £169.

However, in good news for fans of the look, it's currently on offer online.

You can snap it up now at a reduction of 25% for £126.75.

One woman who probably won't be buying the dress though likened Holly's look to their mum's old wallpaper.

She posted: "My mum had this patterned wallpaper years back!"

However, the comment wasn't necessarily a bad one.

The woman added: "Never did I think I would see it as a dress! Absolutely love it!"

Fashion tips

Others did have some fashion tips for Holly, though.

"Needs natural hosiery," said one traditionalist. "You have white feet."

Another of Holly's followers also commented on her tootsies.

"White toes Miss Holly," they said.

Holly Willoughby's dress is on offer online (Credit: Whistles)

Holly is currently doing her own hair and make-up, while her stylist Angie Smith works remotely.

Earlier this week, fans branded the star's outfit – black trousers and a designer shirt – too expensive.

While many liked the look, others said £150 was a bit steep for a shirt made from "100% polyester".

