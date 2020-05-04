Michelle Keegan is favourite to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice after she quits

Michelle Keegan is favourite to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice after her decision to quit.

At the weekend, This Morning host Holly announced she's stepping away from her role as Team Captain on the ITV2 show.

Now, bookies have predicted Our Girl actress Michelle could take over Holly's role alongside host Keith Lemon.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have placed odds of 4/1 on Michelle joining the show.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told Mirror Online: "Michelle Keegan's no stranger to Celebrity Juice and she could soon become a permanent fixture if the latest odds are anything to go by."

Other stars considered for the role include Scarlett Moffatt at 9/2 and former Team Captain Fearne Cotton, with odds on her returning at 5/1.

Emma Bunton, Gemma Collins, Rylan Clark-Neal, Eamonn Holmes and Kelly Brook are other names being considered.

Ent Daily has contacted ITV2 for comment.

Fans were gutted when Holly announced her decision to quit the show.

What did Holly say?

The presenter wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.

"To anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time.

"It’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out.

"It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person.

"Whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon."

Michelle Keegan's no stranger to Celebrity Juice.

Holly confirmed she would return to the show as a guest.

Meanwhile, it's looking likely Michelle could end up replacing Holly after quitting her role on BBC's Our Girl.

Back in January, Michelle said she was stepping down from the role of British Army medic Georgie Lane, which she has played for the past four years.

Michelle quit her role on Our Girl in January (Credit: BBC)

Michelle steps down from Our Girl

The former Coronation Street star told The Sun that she is now keen to pursue new acting roles.

She also said she's looking forward to spending more time in the UK after filming in South Africa for the show.

