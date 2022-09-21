Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have faced backlash over their Queen queue controversy, and now a former co-star has made a dig.

On Tuesday, the This Morning stars denied that they had jumped ahead in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall.

They broke their silence on the ITV show insisting that they were there for work purposes.

A petition called for them to leave ITV and has surpassed 35,000 signatures.

Speaking on GB News, Eamonn spoke about the situation.

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over their Queen queue jumping controversy (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

He said: “They didn’t get a fast-track, they say. Lie. They say they didn’t pay their respects to the body. Lie. What else were they there for? Let’s just tell the truth about the whole thing.

“They messed up, and instead of being arrogant and saying, ‘We were there working as journalists’, why don’t they just say, ‘Yeah, we thought it would be a good idea’.”

Meanwhile, Holly insisted on Tuesday that she and Phillip did not break any rules.

She said: “We were given official permission to access the hall. It was strictly for reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

Holly and Phil have been slammed by viewers in recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil break silence

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.

“In contrast, those paying respect stood on a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause. None of the broadcasters or journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue, and no one filed past the Queen.”

This Morning also issued a statement on their social media accounts which read: “We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme. They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state.”

Piers Morgan defends Holly and Phillip

Despite the criticism from many, people have spoke out to defend Holly and Phil.

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan was one of them recently, as he called the petition against them “ridiculous”.

He said on his Uncensored show: “Of course they shouldn’t be fired – it’s ridiculous!

“It may have been a misjudgement – I said myself on this show, I don’t think anyone should have been jumping the queue full stop, whoever you are unless you’re a world leader or there’s a time issue.”

“Full disclosure – I’m a good friend of Holly’s, I feel very sorry for her. She’s absolutely distraught, I think, about the reaction.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘queue-jump’ scandal takes fresh turn as Brits back This Morning presenters

Many fans have also defended the pair as one person said on Twitter recently: “This Morning released a statement confirming Holly and Phil did NOT skip the queue, yet people are STILL [bleep]ing on them.”

What did you think about this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.