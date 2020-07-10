Holly Willoughby fans beg her to reveal how she created her new hair

TV's Holly Willoughby has left fans guessing over how she created her latest hair style backstage at This Morning.

Holly Willoughby had loose waves in her hair (Credit: ITV)

The host, 39, has been forced to do her own hair and make-up throughout the ongoing pandemic, and took to Instagram today to document the process.

In a video, Holly can be seen blow drying her hair before carefully applying a full face of make-up.

She captioned the post: "109 days of lockdown... missing my @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist ❤️ Here’s hoping this is the final time I do this ... 💄 💅🏻 ."

However, fans were quick to point out that the TV star had missed out on one vital step - styling her locks!

After noticing Holly later sporting loose waves on the ITV show, one commented: "What do you do to achieve the waves in your hair @hollywilloughby?"

Another asked: "Can you do a tutorial on how you curl your hair, it always looks amazing and the curls you do are amazing and subtle."

A third pointed out: "Would love a video on how you wave your hair. I try and fail every day to do a wave like yours I am so bad at hair."

A fourth wondered how Holly achieved her shiny finish, saying: "Would love to know how you keep your hair so shiny?? @hollywilloughby."

Holly's hair talk

It comes days after Holly asked her fans what she should do with her hair after lockdown.

The morning show presenter revealed her hair has "grown like crazy" over the last few months.

Holly is a fan of Garnier products (Credit: Splash)

On Instagram, Holly asked if she should chop her hair or keep it long as hairdressers have reopened.

She wrote: "Sooo... what do I do with this??? Chop or not to chop?

"Hair has grown like crazy... imagine the roots I’d have by now!!!!"

Plenty of fans offered their advice to Holly, with many urging her to keep her hair longer.

Holly has also been dying her hair at home during lockdown.

She showed followers the process on Instagram, where she combed the dye through her hair before giving it a blow dry.

She said: "Tomorrow morning on @thismorning I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown (roots were getting out of control!)

"I thought it’s a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others…"

Holly continued: "Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time. Always do a patch test and follow the instructions."

