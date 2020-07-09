This Morning: Holly Willoughby nearly exposes her underwear

Holly Willoughby very nearly had a wardrobe mishap on today's This Morning when she came close to flashing her knickers.

The presenter was excited by the pockets in her white midi dress and as the Spin to Win segment started she began swishing around.

Putting her hands in her pockets, Holly began her usual dance as the theme music played and the wheel descended.

Holly very nearly suffered a Marilyn Monroe moment on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ruth Langsford fans sympathise as she reveals bad hair day

Holly Willoughby nearly flashes her underwear on This Morning

"I've got pockets today," she eagerly told co-host Phillip Schofield.

"Look at you, swinging," he replied, before turning back to hosting Spin to Win.

After swishing around while the phone rang, Holly regained her composure and stopped dancing, but seemed completely unaware she had almost suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction.

Holly managed to avert any underwear flashing disasters (Credit: ITV)

The host had come very close to exposing her underwear!

Fortunately, she retained her modesty and only one fan watching on Twitter noticed things could have been very different!

Holly nearly flashed her knickers #ThisMorning — Chan (@vamplacey) July 9, 2020

What happened on Spin to Win

Spin to Win actually went to plan on today's This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Despite Holly's almost-flash, Spin to Win actually went to plan today.

The segment is usually blighted by disaster with people not answering their phones or not saying the correct phrase when they do.

But Wendy from Liverpool answered first time and said "Busy as a bee!"

Holly was ecstatic: "That was incredible!"

Wendy then went on to win £500 when the wheel was spun and also banked the bag of shizzle, which included two board games and a VIP trip to the This Morning studios, once people are allowed.

Holly's dress on This Morning

Were Holly and Phil dressed for the NHS? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Daytime TV viewers question why Martin Lewis does This Morning segment

Holly's dress had come in for some teasing from Phil at the start of the show.

"I saw Holly walking down the corridor and I said: 'You look like a nurse, a very glamorous nurse'!" he quipped.

Phil then revealed once he's seen what Holly is wearing he goes and picks his own outfit to try and compliment hers.

"Yeah, NHS, blue and white!" Holly added.

Holly and Phil break for summer

In a change to the usual weekly hosting schedule, Holly and Phil will be back on Friday (July 10) to present their final show before their summer break.

Usually Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford take over on a Friday, but this week Holly and Phil will be back.

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.