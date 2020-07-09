Fans sympathise with Ruth Langsford after recent haircut is ruined by humid weather

TV's Ruth Langsford has revealed her hair has turned into a "frizzy mess" - just days after treating herself to a lockdown haircut.

The This Morning presenter, 60, shared a clip of herself on a walk with her dog Maggie as she complained about the humid weather.

It comes after Ruth proudly flaunted her hair online after getting it done on 'Super Saturday'.

She said: "I'm off for a few days and I was hoping to be sunbathing in the garden, but no. I've got frizzy hair, I'm hot and it's so humid.

"I'm out with Maggie just trying to keep our steps up. It's all we can do really, stay positive. Hope you're having a lovely day!"

Ruth also shared her frustration as she captioned the post: "I'm a humid, sweaty, frizzy haired mess but I'm still walking!!! This weather #wednesday #walking #10000steps #maggie #rescuedog #dogstrust."

Fans rushed to sympathise with the star, with one commenting: "I sympathise with you Ruth - I felt exactly the same today on my run and looked like Rizzo when I got home."

Ruth complained her freshly styled hair was a 'mess' (Credit: Splash)

Another said: "Still looking gorgeous ... Well done you."

A third added: "It is very humid, hair still looks nice Ruth, no matter what the weather, lucky lady!!! enjoy your few days off."

Ruth's hair journey

Ruth previously flaunted her locks on Instagram following a long-awaited cut.

The ITV star was one of the first to make a trip to the hairdressers as they reopened over the weekend.

Documenting her visit to the upmarket Weybridge, Surrey beauty salon Leo Bancroft Salon, she exclaimed that it was an "EXCITING DAY".

Ruth showed off her transformed do in an Instagram video, with shorter locks and a brighter blonde hue. She said: "There we go, all done. Back home. Blonde highlights done.

"Cut by Leo. I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends."

Her usual bob hairstyle was shorter but Ruth explained: "I had to go a little bit shorter. But I'm going to grow it. I'm just so glad to have my blonde back. And so happy to have been back at the salon."

The presenter treated herself to a post lockdown haircut (Credit: Splash)

Later on in the day, she uploaded a video as she headed out with dog Maggie, saying: "Sun's out, look at those sunshine rays...makes my hair look really blonde. It's not that blonde, it's blonde though!"

She continued with Maggie walking at her feet: "Have a lovely Sunday everyone, have fun whatever it is you're doing and I hope you get some sunshine too!"

Ruth keeping fit during lockdown

Ruth has been devoted to reaching 10,000 steps per day during lockdown.

She recently shared the fitness feat with her followers on Instagram, writing: "Managed to capture the vibration! Good feeling! #10000steps."

Ruth has spent lockdown with husband Eamonn (Credit: Splash)

Ruth has been very open about her weight gain and loss over the years.

Last year, she spoke about her battle to drop the pounds after giving birth to her son Jack 18 years ago.

She told the Loose Women panel that a home video her husband Eamonn Holmes took inspired her to lose weight.

Ruth explained: "Why is he filming that enormous woman? Dragging a sun lounger behind her with a very large bottom. That was my moment, I was straight onto that 'get rid of this baby weight'."

