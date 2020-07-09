Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to host final This Morning tomorrow

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host their final This Morning tomorrow before their summer break.

The presenters are taking some time off over the summer before returning to the programme in September.

Holly and Phil revealed their break on Thursday's show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host their final This Morning tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the show, Holly said: "We're back tomorrow for our final show before the summer break. We'll see you then."

Meanwhile, Phil added: "Have a lovely day, bye."

Earlier this month, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford - who usually host the programme on Fridays - revealed they were taking a break before replacing Holly and Phil over the summer.

Eamonn said: "Thank you for watching, we'll be back doing this all over again for the summer, in a couple of weeks.

Eamonn and Ruth will replace Holly and Phil over the summer (Credit: ITV)

"We'll be back then. Goodbye."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Phil joked This Morning bosses couldn't sack him as he flouted the Spin To Win rules once again.

What happened?

The presenter wasn't satisfied with the contents of the Spin To Win bag.

Phil and Holly spoke to viewer Mary, who had a chance to win some cash after saying the correct pass phrase.

After Mary won £500, the 'bag of shizzle' was then lowered but Phil wasn't happy with what was inside.

Phil wasn't satisfied with the contents of the Spin To Win bag (Credit: ITV)

Phil said: "There's a water bottle in here... my god. Wow. Wow.

"You've got the 500 piece jigsaw puzzle but more importantly, we always say there's a money can't buy prize...

"I can't see anything else in here other than a box of rock salt.

"Is that seriously it? No, no, no. I'm not allowed to do it but there you go," as he moved the wheel to £1,000.

Holly said: "We've just boosted you to a thousand pounds!"

Phil joked bosses couldn't sack him because he's off from Friday (Credit: ITV)

What did Phil say?

Phil told Mary: "We're off for the summer on Friday so they can't sack me."

