Holly Willoughby shows fans how she colours her own hair at home

TV favourite Holly Willoughby has given fans a glimpse of her hair styling regime.

This Morning presenter Holly fronts ads for Garnier Nutrisse dye.

And last night she showed she is a dab hand at applying it too as she shared a hair masterclass on Instagram.

She took viewers into her own bathroom to demonstrate how to use the product.

Holly Willoughby wants her hair looking perfect for This Morning duties (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

And the 39-year-old made sure not to get the dye anywhere else by wearing plastic gloves.

Explaining how she keeps her locks perfectly golden, Holly combed the dye through gradually.

I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done.

And following a blow dry, she proved how successful the dye is by running her fingers through her hair.

"No roots, no disasters," she proclaimed.

'I will get questions'

Holly joked in the post’s caption that she was taking the opportunity to give the tutorial before fans saw her on This Morning today.

That’s because she anticipated some of those watching at home may wonder how her locks got touched up.

She wrote: "Tomorrow morning on @thismorning I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown (roots were getting out of control!)...

"I thought it’s a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others…”

Holly continued: “Do I really use @garnieruk to tint my own hair and if so how do I do it?...

"Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time ... Always do a patch test and follow the instructions."

'Absolute legend!'

Her fans seemed exceptionally grateful in the post's comments section.

"What an absolute legend! The hero we all need in these times! (Coming from an NHS doctor)," wrote one real-life superhero.

"So good to see you do your own hair and wow what a finished result you look absolutely stunning beautiful," commented another.

A third added: "That’s the exact way I do mine and I use the same colour! You did a great job by yourself."

And yet another well wisher contributed: "Well done @hollywilloughby. From a professional hairdresser you cracked it. Much love. I recorded a video to send to clients on how to colour their own hair at home."

