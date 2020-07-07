The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 7th July 2020
Holly Willoughby begs fans for advice as she considers hair transformation after lockdown

Does she go for the chop or keep it long?

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
TV's Holly Willoughby has asked her fans what she should do with her hair after lockdown.

The This Morning star, 39, has revealed her hair has "grown like crazy" over the last few months.

However, Holly asked if she should chop her hair or keep it long as hairdressers have reopened.

Read more: Phillip Schofield finally gets his hair cut by stylist after four months

Holly shared a photo of her blonde locks ahead of Tuesday's This Morning.

She wrote: "Sooo... what do I do with this??? Chop or not to chop?

"Hair has grown like crazy... imagine the roots I’d have by now!!!!"

What did fans say?

Fans offered their advice to Holly, with many urging her to keep her hair longer.

Holly Willoughby asked fans if she should cut her hair shorter (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: "Keep it it’s beautiful!!!"

Another wrote: "Don't chop!"

One said: "Please do not chop looks great."

Hair has grown like crazy... imagine the roots I’d have by now!

However, others begged Holly to go for the chop for the summer.

One wrote: "Chop - nothing nicer than a chunk off for summer," while another said: "Please shorten it!"

Earlier this year, Holly showed her fans how she dyes her hair at home.

Some fans begged Holly to cut her hair shorter (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In a video, she combed the dye through her hair before giving it a blow dry.

She said: "No roots, no disasters."

Holly wrote on Instagram: "Tomorrow morning on @thismorning I know I will get an awful lot of questions asking how come I’ve managed to get my hair colour done whilst we are in lockdown (roots were getting out of control!)

"I thought it’s a good opportunity to answer that question and a few others…"

Holly continued: "Do I really use @garnieruk to tint my own hair and if so how do I do it?

Read more: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby emotional over This Morning viewer’s heartbreaking confession

"Hope this helps if you are considering home hair colour for the first time...

"Always do a patch test and follow the instructions."

Should Holly cut her hair or keep it long? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

