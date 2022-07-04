Helen Skelton forced to walk off Lorraine to deal with issue at home

Helen Skelton was forced to walk off Lorraine today just as her marriage breakdown was being addressed.

The TV presenter, 38, shocked fans in April after confirming she and rugby player husband Richie Myler had broken up.

Helen and Richie had been married for nine years and have three children together, with the youngest only being born in December.

The Countryfile star appeared on Lorraine on Monday (July 4) to chat about her upcoming projects.

However, when things changed from her work life to her home life, the interview took a turn.

Helen Skelton appeared on Lorraine on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton on Lorraine

Lorraine subtly addressed Helen’s personal issues, saying: “Helen, it’s so good to see you. You’ve had a bit of a rough time, I know. But the best way to get over stuff is to just get out there again – out there working.”

She then started to reply: “I think anybody in my position would say the same.”

However, her dog then began to bark loudly off-camera.

Read more: Helen Skelton shares adorable picture with baby girl amid split from husband

“I’ve got three small children and a very loud dog as you can hear,” she said before looking off-camera and shouting: “Stop it! They time it perfectly, don’t they?!”

“It’s fine,” Lorraine replied before adding: “Kids and dogs and all that, your life is like that, it really is. And you’re used to the chaos! So you’re my kind of woman, you put on a brave face and you’re back out doing the series…”

Sadly the dog kept making noise, and Helen was forced to step away from the interview to calm her pooch down.

Helen Skelton split from her husband in April (Credit: Splashnews)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

When she returned, she added: “It’s uncharacteristically calm around here this morning because I’m working this week.

“My mum has come to stay for the week, because she doesn’t live near, so she’s got the kids off to school.

“Monday morning when you’ve got to get the kids to school is just… It’s the same drill every day but somehow it’s always chaos! ‘Get the socks on, get their shoes on, where’s their school bags?!'”

Helen then apologised for all the mayhem, adding: “So mum’s in control but she forgot to put her granny magic onto the dogs, sorry!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.