Happy Valley’s finale will be longer than usual for ‘Catherine’s final shift’

As the anticipation builds for the finale of Happy Valley, BBC has confirmed that the final episode of the drama will be longer than usual!

We’ve also got a first look at the synopsis for the finale next Sunday.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Happy Valley finale…

Happy Valley finale will be longer than usual…

BBC has confirmed that the Happy Valley finale will be an hour and eight minutes long.

Eight minutes longer than the usual episodes, we’re expecting a LOT will go down in those final eight minutes.

It’ll be the last ever episode of Happy Valley, as creator Sally Wainwright confirms we’ll see a “showdown” in the final episode.

BBC also teased the synopsis for the final episode: “Scores are settled for good on Catherine’s final shift, and Ryan faces a moral dilemma.”

Fans have feared that Catherine won’t survive to the end of the series after the constant mentions of her retirement, and it sounds like that synopsis won’t settle any fears!

How will the show end? The top fan theories…

Fans have already come up with several theories on how Happy Valley will end, including a theory that Ryan will be forced to choose between Catherine and Tommy Lee Royce.

As the BBC teases that “Ryan faces a moral dilemma”, it sounds like the theory could be correct!

Many fans think it will all come down to a choice between saving his grandmother or his father. But will Ryan choose to save Catherine?

Happy Valley cast member Amit Shah admitted that even he doesn’t know how the show ends!

Four different alternative endings were written and filmed, so no matter what, it looks like we’re in for an exciting finale.

The final episode of Happy Valley will air next Sunday, February 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 29 with episode 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

