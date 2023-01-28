Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on ‘annoying’ habit of Si King’s that ‘gives me the creeps’

Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King are the best of mates – but they still get on each other’s nerves sometimes.

In fact, Si has one irritating habit that is capable of giving his co-star “the creeps”.

Dave, 65, spilled the beans on 56-year-old Si’s unusual quirk in a previous interview.

Dave Myers’ best mate Si King still manages to wind him up (Credit: BBC)

How does Hairy Bikers star Si King ‘annoy’ Dave Myers?

Dishing the dirt, Dave told On: Yorkshire Magazine that Si “annoys the pants off me”.

Explaining why, he continued: “He sucks his teeth a lot when he’s thinking, although he’s stopped doing that as much recently.

“But he used to always do it on the phone. I could just hear this sucking noise coming down from the other end.

“It gave me the creeps.”

Si and Dave shot to fame in 2006 after landing their own BBC show, The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook.

The TV chefs are now household names (Credit: BBC)

The show ran for two years, changing its name to The Hairy Bikers Ride Again and The Hairy Bakers.

Since then, the pair have continued to grace the nation’s screens, travelling the world and cooking as they go.

Most recently, fans have watched Dave and Si in The Hairy Bikers Go Local on BBC2.

Read more: Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King make big announcement

Last week, the pair thrilled their army of followers when they announced some exciting news.

The pals have been nominated for a prestigious Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Award.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Dave was diagnosed with cancer last year (Credit: BBC)

In December, Dave made his return to live television following a gruelling battle with cancer.

The stepdad-of-two was diagnosed last year and lost his iconic hair while receiving treatment.

But last month, Dave delighted fans when he appeared on Saturday Kitchen with Si.

‘A rough year’

During the chat on BBC, Dave admitted life has been tough.

He told host Matt Tebutt: “It’s been a rough year, Matt. I can’t pretend otherwise.

“There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas.”

Dave made his TV return in December on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Dave Myers on health ‘wake-up call’ as his weight was under inspection

But praising staff at his local hospital, he continued: “I’ve got to give a shoutout to all the doctors and nurses in Birmingham.

“They put me back together and got me walking again.”

The star added: “Nurse Marian, before my chemo, comes and gives me cake. She makes the best banana bread ever!

“It’s so lovely to be back.”

Catch up with The Hairy Bikers Go Local, 12pm, BBC One, Saturday January 28

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.