Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King make big announcement

The Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King have made an exciting announcement – much to the delight of their followers.

The TV chefs first shot to fame back in 2004 and since then, the pair have amassed a loyal legion of fans.

The duo have been friends for years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King announce news

On Wednesday (January 25) the duo took to their Hairy Bikers Instagram account to share some big news with their 224k followers.

“Oh would you look at that!” they wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of the pair smiling.

What an honour it is to be nominated again!

“We’ve been nominated for the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Award. What an honour it is to be nominated again!

“Voting closes on the 31st of March so make sure to cast your votes at the link in our bio!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Fans congratulate the Hairy Bikers

Plenty of the Hairy Bikers’ fans took to the comment section to send their support and congratulations.

“Well done you deserve it!” gushed one fan.

Another added: “That’s fantastic guys of course you will get my vote get on to it straight away.”

“National treasures!! Well done lads!!” penned a third smitten fan.

A fourth agreed: “You’ve got my vote guys, best of lucks.”

Dave Myers is receiving treatment for cancer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dave makes TV return amid cancer battle

It comes as Dave made an emotion return to television last month after a difficult battle with cancer.

The 65-year-old chef and stepdad-of-two was diagnosed with the condition last year.

In December, he was seen on TV alongside best pal and fellow biker Si King during an appearance on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

When quizzed by host Matt Tebutt, Dave spoke candidly about how the past few months had been a struggle.

“It’s lovely to be back,” Hairy Bikers star Dave said. “It’s been a rough year, Matt. I can’t pretend otherwise.

“There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas.”

Dave was then quick to praise the work of the medical professionals that had nursed him back to health.

“I’ve got to give a shoutout to all the doctors and nurses in Birmingham,” he continued. “They put me back together and got me walking again.”

Read more: Dave Myers on health ‘wake-up call’ as his weight was under inspection

So what do you think of this story? Will you be voting for the Hairy Bikers? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.