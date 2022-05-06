The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers reveals he’s battling cancer as he undergoes chemotherapy

The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed that he’s battling cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The 64-year-old revealed the news during a recent episode of the podcast he hosts with his co-star, Si King.

Dave is battling cancer (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers battling cancer

During a recent episode of their podcast, The Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles, Dave revealed some sad news to fans.

The 64-year-old admitted that he hadn’t been feeling well recently, before revealing that he was undergoing chemotherapy.

Read more: The Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers’ ‘huge worry’ over Si King’s previous health battle

Speaking to his co-star, Si, Dave said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.”

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us,” he continued.

Dave then went on to say that he wanted to speak up because he didn’t want to “hide under a rock”. However, asked for privacy too.

Dave gave some good news though (Credit: Food Network UK / YouTube)

The Hairy Bikers

However, Dave was quick to reassure fans that the “prognosis is okay”, though. “I’m going to be fine,” he said.

“I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am,” he continued.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually,” he added.

Si was quick to reassure his co-star. He said: “No listen, when I first met you, dude, you looked like an upside-down Hells Angel so I like that look, I’ve always liked that look, you look cool.”

“Yeah I know, and under different circumstances I would embrace it more but I feel under these circumstances it’s simply something I have to live with,” Dave replied.

Dave battled Covid last year (Credit: BBC)

Dave’s health issues

This isn’t the first health issue that Dave has had to combat in recent months.

Towards the end of 2021, the 64-year-old contracted Covid-19, which left him “not too well”.

The Hairy Bikers were meant to appear on The One Show together at the time. However, due to Dave’s Covid diagnosis, he was forced to miss the show, meaning Si had to do it alone.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

Speaking about Dave, Si said: “He has COVID. He’s getting there. I think he’s not too well but it’s not bad.”

Dave isn’t the only one to suffer from health issues. Eight years ago, Si himself suffered from a brain aneurysm.

Speaking about the incident, Dave said: “It was a huge worry when he was ill and I hated seeing him like that – we are like brothers.”

He continued, saying: “It was great to see Si back on the bikes but our first cookery show after he recovered was quite moving.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.