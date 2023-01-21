Dave Myers smiles
TV

Dave Myers on health ‘wake-up call’ as his weight was under inspection

Said back in 2013 how 'change is possible'

By Robert Leigh

Dave Myers and his health have been on the minds of his devoted Hairy Bikers fans and after he revealed in May 2022 he has cancer.

The much-loved foodie, 65, has kept fans updated on his condition ever since.

And just before Christmas last month, Dave made his telly return alongside pal Si King on Saturday Kitchen.

Their series The Hairy Bikers Go Local, believed to have been filmed in 2021, is also airing at the moment.

But it was in a previous 2013 series – also accompanied by a book – that Dave opened up about how dealing with a separate issue acted as a “wake-up call”.

Dave Myers stands with Hairy Bikers pal Si King
Dave Myers, right, and his Hairy Bikers pal Si King made efforts to lose weight (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dave Myers and Si King lost weight to improve their health

Presenters Dave and Si decided to drop some pounds for Hairy Dieters: How to Love Food and Lose Weight a decade ago.

But after their body fat percentage was analysed, a “gutted” Si admitted the results were a “reality check”.

Additionally a scanner created images to illustrate how that body fat was distributed.

Dave agreed at the time: “It was a wake-up call for me too. I always knew I could be a bit on the greedy side; I love cooking and eating and there in front of me was the evidence which I would have been daft to ignore.

Dave noted he could see fat was lying all around his internal organs.

“I was a fit fatty, but for how long? I came away inspired to do something about it,” he recalled.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers looks ahead
Dave Myers described himself as ‘a fit fatty’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dave’s weight loss advice

Asked for words of advice for other men looking to lose weight, Dave urged people to be honest with themselves.

He said: “Such a large number of us are obese. Si and I were no exception. We have proved that by taking yourself in hand for three months you can turn things around.

“The spare tyre can be banished. Your knees will stop aching. Your zest for life comes back.

“Three stone is a lot of lard to carry – it is amazing how quickly your body forgives you for the strain it’s been under if you simply eat less and do more exercise.”

Dave added: “You can change if you want to. If we can do it so can you.”

Wise words, Dave.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on devastating unseen side effect of cancer treatment

The third episode of The Hairy Bikers Go Local airs on BBC Two next Saturday, January 21, at 12pm. The next episode airs on Sunday January 22 on the same channel at 11.15am.

