Hairy Biker Dave Myers made an emotional return to television today (December 10) after a difficult battle with cancer.

The 65-year-old chef, who was diagnosed earlier this year, was seen on TV alongside best pal and fellow biker Si King during an appearance on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

When quizzed by host Matt Tebutt, Dave spoke candidly about how the past few months had been a struggle.

Dave was thrilled to be back on screen (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Biker Dave Myers returns to TV

“It’s lovely to be back,” Hairy Bikers star Dave said. “It’s been a rough year, Matt. I can’t pretend otherwise.

“There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas.”

Dave was then quick to praise the work of the medical professionals that had nursed him back to health.

“I’ve got to give a shoutout to all the doctors and nurses in Birmingham,” he continued. “They put me back together and got me walking again.”

There was one particular nurse that Dave wanted to recognise.

“Nurse Marian, before my chemo, comes and gives me cake,” he said. “She makes the best banana bread ever!

“It’s so lovely to be back.”

He then returned to his cheeky sense of humour as he shared a recipe for a coffee and walnut cake.

“It’s a symphony where nuts meet coffee,” Dave joked. “Honestly its so good for Christmas, its as if the angel Gabriel’s wafted it across your tonsils.”

Dave was quick to praise all the staff that helped nurse him better (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Hairy Bikers’ TV return

Fans were left deeply touched by Dave’s candid confession on the show, and took to Twitter to wish the Hairy Biker well.

“What an absolutely wonderful moment today as Dave Myers talks about his first TV appearance as he recovers from cancer. Quite moving,” one person wrote.

“Humbling that isn’t it, bless him!” agreed a second.

A third added: “Watching and it is so good to see him. I love the Hairy Bikers and so so good to see him back doing what he loves.”

And a fourth chipped in: “So good to see the Hairy Bikers back on Saturday Kitchen this morning. Welcome back Dave Myers!”

As always, Dave was joined by Si, who has helped looked after his mate throughout his recovery.

Dave explained how his fellow Hairy Biker had been a lifeline throughout his battle.

“He has been amazing; we are like brothers,” he told BBC Radio Cumbria.

“The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going round hospitals. It’s enormous pressure on Lil my partner. Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital, London in and out, in and out.”

“There was a week when Lil had to go away so Si came to see me and take me to the hospital – he batch cooked for my freezer!”

Dave continued there was a particularly difficult period where he lost his hair throughout chemo.

“The first lot of chemo I had was really severe and by the second lot my hair came out, so that was it,” he said. “Hairy Bikers or not, for anybody it’s not nice.

“What was funny was being very anonymous all of a sudden. It had its benefits, but it had its downfalls.”

Saturday Kitchen continues Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.

