Much-loved Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers endured a difficult 2022 after he revealed he is suffering with cancer.

The TV personality, 65, first told fans about undergoing chemotherapy in May and has provided updates on his health ever since.

Then just before Christmas a few weeks ago, Dave made his return to telly alongside Si King for Saturday Kitchen.

Dave Myers, one half of the Hairy Bikers, has endured serious health challenges following his cancer diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on his cancer fears

“It’s been a rough year. I can’t pretend otherwise,” Hairy Bikers star Dave revealed during his comeback appearance.

“There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas.”

Thankfully, that was not the case.

But in a subsequent chat, Dave has recently opened up with more details about the devastating impact of his condition.

Dave Myers reunited with Hairy Bikers pal Si King on telly last month (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In a recent Hairy Bikers podcast episode, Dave admitted that his tastebuds are “shot” – and that is clearly important for a chef.

It was reported earlier this month he said he and wife Lil were enjoying being invited around for dinner by friends and neighbours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave reflected: “It’s very lovely and we enjoy it and appreciate it, especially at the minute because my palate is all over the place.

“I taste something and I get it in my head what it is, but with the chemotherapy, what goes down that end is completely different.

Taste is just completely shot.

“I had a craving for a fish finger sandwich the other day. But when push came to shove it wasn’t doing it really. Taste is just completely shot. Changed.”

Get better soon, Dave!

Read more: Hairy Biker Dave Myers makes TV return amid heartbreaking Christmas confession

The Hairy Bikers Go Local airs on BBC Two next Saturday, January 14, at 12pm. The next episode airs on Sunday January 15 on the same channel at 11.30am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.