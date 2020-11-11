Great British Bake Off: Hermine ‘needs to win’ following Marc’s elimination, say viewers

Great British Bake Off viewers are calling for Hermine to win after Marc was eliminated from the competition.

Marc was knocked from the running last night (Tuesday, November 10), narrowly missing out on taking part in next week’s semi-final.

On Great British Bake Off, Marc became the latest hopeful to go (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Marc on The Great British Bake Off?

Although he has been a favourite with viewers throughout the 2020 series of the Channel 4 baking competition, Marc struggled with all three rounds during Dessert Week.

This week, the remaining hopefuls had to create bakes including a miniature cheesecake and a jelly art dessert cake.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood didn’t like Marc’s showstopper at all (Credit: Channel 4)

However, Marc’s jelly cake showstopper was the worst, with judge Paul Hollywood telling him: “It’s overdone, this… it’s like concrete.

“Your chocolate is too hard, the mousse is split… the jelly is too rubbery.”

Viewers who felt gutted over Marc going home called the judges’ decision a ‘travesty’ and ‘outrageous’, with some claiming either Peter or David should have gone.

Great British Bake Off fans now was Hermine to win (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say about the decision?

One said on Twitter: “Justice for Marc, absolute travesty.”

Another wrote: “#GBBO outrageous, I don’t think Marc should have gone, I’m very sad, he was one of my faves.”

Wanted Marc to win but now it’s all about Hermine. Her soul is so pure.

A third said: “Oh I’m gutted. Marc was so lovely #GBBO.”

“They sent Marc home instead of Peter or Dave?” demanded a fourth.

“David has been average the entire time,” said a fifth, adding: “I’ll be fuming if he makes the final and one of the others doesn’t #gbbo.”

Calls for Hermine to win GBBO 2020

Now, GBBO fans are backing Hermine to win, with many joking they will “riot” if she doesn’t.

“Wanted Marc to win but now it’s all about Hermine,” one fan said. “Her soul is so pure #gbbo.”

Another tweeted simply, with a clapping emoji: “Hermine to win.”

“If Hermine doesn’t win #GBBO then I will declare war on Paul Hollywood,” someone else joked.

“If Hermine doesn’t win #GBBO I will riot,” said another viewer.

Hermine’s showstopper received lavish praise from the judges, with Prue Leith saying of the design: “That is the most perfect Japanese Poppy.”

Paul said: “Beautiful, straight out of a Parisian patisserie… [it tastes] absolutely gorgeous, the raspberry, the chocolate mousse work beautifully together… fantastic.”

