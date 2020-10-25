Prue Leith has disappointed some of her fans after reportedly quitting the Conservative Party.

The Great British Bake Off star, 80, is said to no longer be a Tory because of the government’s response to food standards.

Two weeks ago she wrote a column for the Daily Mail, urging the UK government to not allow the country to import inferior food from America following a post-Brexit deal.

However, the government has rejected the Agriculture Bill which would have protected import standards.

The Mail Online has since reported that Prue responded by cancelling her membership with the Conservative Party.

Prue Leith has reportedly quit the Conservative Party

What did Prue’s fans say about her reportedly quitting?

Some of her fans have applauded her for her actions, while others have deemed it bizarre.

Especially, many argue, considering what else the Tories have come under fire for in recent weeks.

For example, their decision to reject extending free meals for children outside of term time in England and Wales.

Dozens have taken to Twitter to share their views regarding Prue’s break from the political party.

One user tweeted: “Prue Leith cancelling her Tory Party membership over food standards just draws attention to how she was happy to let all the other [bleep] slide.”

Prue Leith is a judge on GBBO (Credit: ITV)

How are GBBO fans reacting?

While another disgruntled user reiterated: “Prue Leith – totally okay with everything else the tories stand for but draws the lines at food standards.”

And a third user fumed: “Tories like Prue Leith knew what what they were supporting with Brexit and the Tories – it was crystal clear. Now they’re trying to save their skin and reputation because it’s falling apart and they can see what’s coming.”

But, other users came out in swinging in Prue’s defence.

One user praised: “Well done Prue Leith for acting for what she believes in” and a further user tweeted: “Good for you, Prue, for taking a stand”.

ED! contacted Prue’s reps for comment.

Meanwhile others encouraged users not to bash her decision.

For example, one user tweeted: “Prue Leith getting a lot of stick for the things she didn’t quit over.

“But if we [bleep] off people who leave them, this disincentives others. Let’s take the good where we find it and hope it encourages others to do the same.”

Prue currently stars on The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 as a judge along with Paul Hollywood.

