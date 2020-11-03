Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano has died following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

The former Channel 4 contestant, who made it to the GBBO final in 2014, sadly passed last week aged 48.

His wife Louise announced the sad news as she launched a Just Giving page in his memory.

Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano has died (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano dies aged 48

She penned: “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

“This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care.”

Louise added: “In Luis’ own words.. A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer.

“But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely.”

Luis Troyano and former Bake Off host Sue Perkins (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Read more: GBBO star Noel Fielding and wife pick cute name for second child

Meanwhile, his agent, Anne Kibel, called Luis “a fantastic man”.

In a statement, she said: “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week.

“A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more.

“Always in our thoughts.”

Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.https://t.co/S61Zgm3Vms — Anne Kibel (@AKAManagement) November 3, 2020

Former Bake Off contestants share their tributes

Tributes flooded in from former Bake Off contestants.

Winner Nadiya Hussain wrote: “RIP”.

Ruby Tandoh posted a broken heart emoji and added: “Terrible news.”

Chetna Makan penned: “Hope you get to play the best music and bake the most precise cakes up there!”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Richard Burr wrote: “I am so sad to have lost Luis. He was a man who took a double helping of everything life had to offer. Fearless, friendly and cheerfully grumpy. I will miss him.”

While a fan said: “Really sad news..he always seemed so lovely..we all remember him from many years ago..shows how special he was xx.”

Following his stint on the Channel 4 show, Luis appeared on BBC Good Food and BBC Breakfast.

The baker also released a book called Bake it Great in 2015.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.