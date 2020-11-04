The Great British Bake Off viewers were fuming last night as Lottie was sent home.

Yesterday’s (Tuesday, November 3) episode was ’80s week and it saw Lottie eliminated after her ice cream cake went to pot.

Ice cream cakes are known to be difficult to master, but the contestants were also working on what was one of the hottest days of the year, making the task all the more challenging.

Great British Bake Off viewers were gutted to see Lottie go (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Lottie on The Great British Bake Off?

Judge Paul Hollywood said of Lottie’s ’80s mixtape’ cake: “Very underwhelmed. It looks terrible. It if had tasted good, then you sort of hang something on that. But besides the puffed rice down at the bottom, just not getting anything from it at all, nothing.”

It came just one week after Lottie received the Star Baker award.

Lottie said afterwards: “Well, I think the Curse of the Star Baker truly struck. It really did! I had run out of oomph by that stage, and I knew it was my time to go.”

Her ice cream cake was a disaster (Credit: Channel 4)

How did GBBO fans react to the elimination?

On Twitter, angry viewers asked if 2020 could get any worse.

One said: “How could 2020 get any worse? Oh yeah, Lottie could leave #GBBO before her time. Most sarcastic baker ever. Perfect.”

How could 2020 get any worse? Oh yeah, Lottie could leave GBBO.

Another wrote: “So 2020’s spiral of despair continues. Lottie goes from #GBBO.”

A third tweeted: “All this and Lottie too… 2020 can get in the sea #GBBO.”

“Great, and now Lottie’s been kicked out,” said a fourth. “Talk about the icing on the 2020 (sodding well inedible) cake #GBBO.”

A fifth called it “absolutely outrageous”.

Some claim Laura should have gone home

Others said they thought Laura should have gone, particularly as her Showstopper was just as disastrous.

“Still not over Lottie leaving bake off,” said one, adding: “Laura should’ve gone #GBBO.”

Some Great British Bake Off viewers felt Laura should have gone (Credit: Channel 4)

Someone else tweeted: “Fuming that Laura has scraped by for a second week and now my precious Lottie is gone.”

“Lottie was robbed,” wrote another. “Laura has been woeful for weeks. #GBBO.”

“How did Laura survive another week?” one viewer demanded to know. “No reason to watch now Lottie’s gone home.”

