Paul Hollywood, star of The Great British Bake Off, had fans swooning as he shared a snap from his younger years.

The celebrity chef, 54, posted a picture of himself on Instagram that showed him without his distinctive silver hair.

Paul Hollywood fans were divided over his dark-haired throwback photo (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Paul Hollywood post on Instagram?

The photo, Paul said, was taken in the late 1980s, as he drummed up excitement for tonight’s episode of GBBO.

The baking whiz wrote alongside the picture: “Ere’s one from the late ’80s, it’s also the theme for the Bake Off tonight, THE 80s…! 8pm on @channel4.

“Quiche, vol au vents and custard slices at the ready X #bakeoff #gbbo #getbaking #staysafe #80s.”

How did the GBBO star’s fans react?

In the comments, Paul’s fans gushed over how handsome he looked in the throwback.

One said: “Oooh, just what I needed on a Tuesday morning.”

Another wrote: “Giving Tom Cruise a run for his money here.”

Someone else echoed that, comparing him to the film star with: “Very [like] Tom Cruise [in] Cocktail.”

Oooh, just what I needed on a Tuesday morning.

A fourth simply wrote, “Hello PH” using his initials with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Dayyum,” said a fifth admirer.

Some said they preferred his ‘silver fox’ look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, other fans said they preferred Paul’s current ‘silver fox’ look to how he was in his younger years.

“Much better looking now!” said one.

“Defo prefer him with the grey hair,” laughed another.

“Blimey, prefer the silver hair!” said a third.

Paul is a judge on GBBO with Prue Leith (Credit: Channel 4)

Final six on GBBO

Paul is on screens at the moment for the 11th series of The Great British Bake Off, alongside fellow judge Prue Leith and presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

At the start of the series there were 12 contestants, but now just six remain – accountant Hermine, armoured guard Dave, digital manager Laura, panto producer Lottie, sculptor Marc and student Peter.

Last week it was project manager Mark who got the boot from the competition. A number of viewers said they thought Laura should have gone, although she was a favourite to win for other fans of the show.

What do you think of this year's Great British Bake Off so far?