Grand Designs returns to Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday January 6 2021) with a 20th series. But who is presenter Kevin McCloud and is he married?

And does he live in a house as fancy as the ones on the show he presents?!

Here’s everything you need to know about Kevin…

Who is Kevin McCloud? Is the dad-of-four married? (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Kevin McCloud?

Kevin McCloud – MBE, no less – is a designer, housing developer, writer, and television presenter.

After inheriting a love of buildings from his parents, he studied history of art and architecture at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge.

It’s hard to imagine now, but Kevin was once a member of the Footlights comedy group alongside fellow students Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie.

After graduating, Kevin trained as a theatre designer, before setting up his own lighting design practice and manufacturing business McCloud Lighting.

Nowadays, he concentrates on TV work, journalism and product design, including work for British manufacturers.

How did Kevin get into TV?

His first appearance on TV was as a guest presenter on Homefront on BBC Two.

In 1999, he went on to write and present Grand Designs, a programme covering unusual and elaborate architectural homebuilding projects.

He has presented the C4 series and its various spin-offs since its debut in April 1999.

Viewers love Kevin’s healthy scepticism when the homeowner reveals their ambitious project!

Kevin visits a housing project in Sevenoaks for the 20th series of Grand Designs (Credit: Channel 4)

How old is Kevin?

Kevin was born on May 8 1959 in Bedfordshire.

He is currently 61 years old – he looks great, though!

The Grand Designs presenter and his two brothers, Terence and Graham, were raised in a house his parents had built.

Is Kevin married?

Kevin married Suzanna McCloud in 1996, and they had a family together.

However, Kevin and Suzanna separated after 23 years in December 2019.

According to reports at the time, Kevin walked out of the family home he shared with the mother of two of his four children.

According to the Daily Mail, Suzanna returned to the property to discover the 60-year-old TV personality had gone and taken all of his possessions.

A spokesperson for Kevin said: “I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won’t be making any further comment.”

Kevin in South West London for the epic new episode of Grand Designs (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Kevin have kids?

Kevin has two children from his marriage to Suzanna – Milo, 22, and Elsie, 18.

He also has two children from previous relationships, Hugo and 31-year-old Grace.

His son Hugo followed in his dad’s footsteps and now works as an architect.

Kevin has spoken about his desire to keep his private life off-limits.

He has said: “I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine, they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is.

“It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes.”

Where does Kevin live?

Kevin previously lived in Frome in Somerset, with his wife Suzanna McCloud.

They shared a beautiful 500-year-old farmhouse.

Kevin is keeping tight-lipped about his new residence.

Grand Designs episode one

The new series of Grand Designs sees Kevin in South West London.

He follows ex-Army captain Justin as he attempts to fulfill his dream of building a magnificent home surrounded by the graves in his local cemetery.

Justin loves the place and buys its derelict neo-Gothic warden’s lodge, as well as the nearby ruined 60s council toilet block.

He also wants a basement swimming pool and a moat! Just, wow!

Unsurprisingly, the building costs begin at £1.6million and start rising and rising…

As things start to go wrong, Justin states: “I’m staring down a catastrophic financial black hole.”

Sounds like a grave undertaking – sorry, we couldn’t resist!

Grand Designs airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday January 6 2021.

