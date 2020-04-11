The Graham Norton Show: Fans rush to defend the programme as viewers slam new lockdown format

Fans of The Graham Norton Show have rushed to defend the programme after it came under fire for its new coronavirus lockdown format.

During last night's (Friday, April 10) episode, host Graham Norton chatted with guests from the comfort of his own home.

In keeping with the government's advice on social distancing, it included video interviews with the likes of actors Michael Sheen and Martin Freeman.

The Graham Norton Show debuted its new lockdown format last night (Credit: BBC)

Some viewers struggled with the quarantine-friendly format, but a multitude of others rushed to defend the show.

What did viewers say?

Others praised Graham's valiant effort to keep it running despite the pandemic.

The presenter hosted his talk show from home (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

One viewer who didn't appear to like last night's episode said: "I think we can all agree that, as far as live 'shiny floor' TV goes, this is not currently the golden age... #grahamnorton #hignfy."

Another wrote: "Of all the talk shows that have suffered as a result of #coronavirus, the one that has clearly suffered the most is #grahamnorton."

These shows are nothing without a live audience.

A third tweeted: "The #GrahamNorton Show was just wrong."

Someone else, who clearly felt sorry for the presenter amid the switch-up, said: "Oh poor #GrahamNorton, he did his best to make the show a show under the circumstances. But it's obvious these shows are nothing without a live audience #GrahamNortonShow."

I think we can all agree that as far as live 'shiny floor' TV goes, this is not currently the golden age... #grahamnorton #hignfy — Amy Coop (@theamycoop) April 10, 2020

Of all the talk shows that have suffered as a result of #coronavirus the one that has clearly suffered the most is #grahamnorton — STiTCH KiNGDOM (@stitchkingdom) April 10, 2020

And the #GrahamNorton show, was just wrong — Kirsty McMullen (@kirstyMDale) April 10, 2020

Oh poor #GrahamNorton, he did his best to make the show a show under the circumstance but it's obvious these shows are nothing without a live audience #GrahamNortonShow — Joe Amagada (@JoeAmagada) April 10, 2020

Others had only praise for The Graham Norton Show and were quick to defend it. Some pointed out that the BBC could easily have cancelled the popular talk show.

One said: "People complaining about the new #hignfy and #GrahamNorton formats should just be grateful they're going to the effort to still put them on for us, to entertain us on these strange times. There will be nothing new to watch, otherwise."

"Well done #GrahamNorton," commended another. "You just can't please everyone, no matter how hard you try. Graham Norton seems like such a nice guy, and worked really hard. #michaelsheen and Celeste put in the hard work too."

Quick to defend the show

A third wrote tentatively: "#GrahamNorton was a bit strange, but I still think it worked. It's just like he's doing his radio show, but it still felt slick and well produced. I say well done!"

Someone else tweeted: "Could everyone complaining about #GrahamNorton tonight just have a word with themselves... he did a grand job. Thank God for modern technology that can achieve some much needed entertainment."

Another wrote: "If you're moaning about the format for programmes such as #GrahamNorton, just be grateful they are going through the effort of still putting the show on for viewers, given the difficult circumstances we are in. Wind it in."

People complaining about the new #hignfy and #GrahamNorton formats should just be grateful they're going to the effort to still put them on for us to entertain us on these strange times. There will be nothing new to watch otherwise — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) April 10, 2020

Well done #GrahamNorton. You just can't please everyone no matter how hard you try. Graham Norton seems like such a nice guy, and worked really hard. #michaelsheen and Celeste put in the hard work too. — Shamir Ali (@ShamirAli786) April 10, 2020

#GrahamNorton was a bit strange but I still think it worked. It’s just like he’s doing his radio show but it still felt slick and well produced. I say well done! — Ant Smith (@ant4buffy) April 10, 2020

Could everyone complaining about #GrahamNorton tonight just have a word with themselves...he did a grand job - thank God for modern technology that can achieve some much needed entertainment — 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑅𝑜𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑠𝑜𝑛 (@linzirob) April 10, 2020

If your moaning about the format for programmes such as #GrahamNorton just be grateful they are going through the effort of still putting the show on for viewers given the difficult circumstances we are in. Wind it in — Jordan Baldock (@BaldockWba) April 10, 2020

Other guests on last night's episode included singer Michael Bublé and actress Daisy Haggard.

