Coronation Street star Simon Gregson suffers family bereavement amidst his coronavirus battle

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has been hit by terrible family tragedy.

The soap star's wife Emma has lost her gran, revealing the news on Twitter.

She wrote: "881 people lost their lives today, one of those beautiful souls was my grandma!! Heartbroken... #stayathome. Fly High Grandma... We love you."

This sad update comes just hours after Simon, 45, revealed he has been feeling "awful" after contracting coronavirus.

The Steve McDonald actor, 45, posted on social media on Thursday (April 9) to tell his followers he has the deadly flu-like bug, on his break from Coronation Street.

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson said he experienced "gastric" issues due to coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon explained that he was out of bed for the first time since coming down with COVID-19, which he said gave him "gastric" symptoms.

Urging his followers to be safe, he tweeted: "First day out of bed today, starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus.

"My main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful, but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone x."

His followers replied with messages of support, as one said: "Get well soon, Simon."

Another wrote: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, sir."

A third told him: "Hope you feel much better soon. Take care xx."

Simon's reported symptoms confused some followers.

Symptoms confusion

"Gastric problems, not heard that being a symptom of the virus," said one follower.

First day out of bed today.

Someone else responded: "What were your symptoms, Simon? Not heard of gastric symptoms."

"I'm not saying you don't have it," tweeted another. "But gastric symptoms are not symptoms that we have been told? Maybe you don't have corona but a stomach bug. Whichever it is, hope you feel better soon."

The NHS explains on its website that the main symptoms of coronavirus, which is a respiratory disease, are a persistent cough and high temperature.

COVID-19 gastric problems

But there have been reports of gastric issues in COVID-19 patients.

As reported by Business Insider, a study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology examined 204 coronavirus patients in China.

It found that over half of them said they experienced digestive symptoms. These included diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and a lack of appetite.

