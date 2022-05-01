John Simm drama Grace continues this weekend with the episode Not Dead Enough, and welcomes new cast member Zoe Tapper.

And she’s not the only familiar face who appears in the new feature length film, based on the Peter James novel of the same name.

So who does Zoe Tapper play in the cast of Grace, and what has she been in before?

Here’s everything you need to know, including who else stars in the episode.

Zoe Tapper joins the cast of Grace episode Not Dead Enough (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Cleo Morey in the cast of Grace episode Not Dead Enough?

Zoe Tapper joins the cast of Grace in the episode entitles Not Dead Enough.

The actress, 40, portrays Senior Anatomical Pathology Technician Cleo Morey – who is introduced as a possible love interest for DSI Roy Grace.

Viewers – and fans of Peter James’ bestselling books – know that Roy’s wife disappeared years ago, leaving him incapable of moving on.

Zoe tells us: “Cleo is a woman who is very happy in herself, she’s self-assured and knows what she wants.

“She is intelligent and she has integrity, but she’s also got quite a naughty sense of humour and a charm, so I think she’s quite refreshing.

“She’s very satisfied with her life as it is; she’s committed to her work and perfectly happy being single, but actually meeting Grace is like finding a kindred spirit.

“They’re each quite comfortable in their own company, but when they find each other, they realise that a relationship could be a good thing.”

Zoe also reveals that Cleo’s “life is endangered as part of the storyline”, and that the near-death experience raises the stakes of their relationship.

Basically, they realise they’re really into each other.

Meanwhile, Peter James explains the inspiration behind Zoe’s character.

He says: “I based Cleo on a mortician I met while researching a book at the Brighton and Hove mortuary…

“The contrast of this beautiful lady doing this grim job was fascinating.

“And because of her job, she understands the work Roy has to do and it gives them a connection.”

What has Zoe Tapper been in before?

In a happy twist of fate, Zoe has worked with Grace star Richie Campbell before.

In fact, the pair played a married couple in Liar!

Zoe says: “Of course, I knew my darling Richie (Campbell) from Liar.

“He’s one of my very favourite screen husbands!

“I did feel like I was slightly betraying him by playing John’s girlfriend… Richie and John joked about that.”

Actress Zoe Tapper played Katy Sutcliffe in the crime thriller Liar.

She recently played Kate Saunders in the four-part series The One, and bitchy Vanessa Jenkins in Rules of the Game.

Zoe first came to prominence playing Nell Gwynne in Richard Eyre’s award-winning film Stage Beauty in 2004.

TV viewers will also know Zoe for portraying Anya Raczynski in Survivors, Mina Harker in Demons, Ellen Love in Mr Selfridge, and Betsey Granger in Grantchester.

Other roles include Joy in Nightflyers, Sam in Safe House, and Gemma in Hex.

IN real life, she’s married to actor Oliver Dimsdale, with whom she’s appeared opposite in Grantchester, and Mr Selfridge.

Arthur Darvill as main suspect Kit in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Kit Bishop in the cast of Grace episode Not Dead Enough?

Arthur Darvill stars as Kit Bishop, one of the suspects in the Grace episode Not Dead Enough.

Kit is entrepreneur, who becomes the main suspect when his socialite wife Katya Bishop is murdered.

Actor Arthur, 39, is perhaps best known for playing Rory, the companion of the 11th Doctor, in Doctor Who.

He’s also well known for his role as the Reverend Paul Coates in Broadchurch.

Other roles include Tip Dorrit in the 2008 adaptation of Little Dorrit, The Duke of Buckingham in The White Queen, and Vernon Hunter in World on Fire.

More recently, he played Rip Hunter in the TV series Legends of Tomorrow, and Adam in the 2020 film People You May Know.

Who stars as Roberta Vernon in Grace?

Kelly Gough portrays Roberta Vernon in the Grace episode Not Dead Enough.

The Irish actress is perhaps best known for her role as Kate Kelly in the RTE series Raw.

From 2019 to 2020, she appeared in the BBC medical drama Casualty as Violette Spark.

She played Stacey Barrett in the most recent series of Marcella, and Polina the Inferni in Shadow and Bone.

Kelly is also known for her role as Rosa Varga in Strike Back, Laura Benson in Broadchurch, and PC Hagstrom in The Fall.

Kelly Gough as Roberta Vernon in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Does Peter James appear in Grace?

Yes! Author Peter James pops up as an extra in the scene where Cleo first meets Grace.

He plays a police officer.

Zoe Tapper explains: “I had to start the scene talking to him before walking away.

“But he’s such a brilliant raconteur and storyteller, it was quite hard to get away!”

Gwyneth Powell – aka Grange Hill’s Mrs McClusky – stars as Joan Talbot!

Veteran actress Gwyneth Powell appears as Joan Talbot in the Grace episode Not Dead Enough.

Of course, Grange Hill fans will recognise Gwyneth for her iconic role of Mrs McClusky in the children’s school drama.

The 75-year-old played the role from 1980 to 1991.

She’s also played Mum in Man Down, Gran in House of Anubis, and Nana in The Gemma Factor (eagle-eyed readers will notice there’s a theme).

Gwyneth also starred as Ivy Trehearne in Echo Beach, and enjoyed roles in several soaps!

She played Diana Kenton in Corrie in 1976, and Julie Croft in Emmerdale the same year!

Who else stars in the cast of Grace Not Dead Enough on ITV1?

White House Farm actor Thomas Christian stars as Darren Wardle, while Indian Summers’ Alexander Cobb plays Kevin Spinella in the Grace episode Not Dead Enough.

Curfew’s Jessye Romeo plays Sophie Carrington, William Andrews stars as Joe Tindall, and Michael D’Cruze portrays a counsellor.

Brittania’s Shonagh Marie stars as Beth, Joshua J Parker plays Skunk, and Carolina Valdes portrays Nadiuska De Sancha.

Rosa Coduri, Ben Lambert and Amelia Armande also star.

What happens in Grace episode Not Dead Enough?

John Simm returns as the Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job.

Branson and Grace investigate the murder of socialite and patron of local charities Katya Bishop, whose entrepreneur husband Kit becomes the main suspect.

The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life, until Grace digs deeper behind the respectable facade and discovers all is not what it seems.

Doing so, however, places him unknowingly in grave danger…

Grace episode Not Dead Enough airs on Sunday May 01 2022 at 8pm on ITV1.

