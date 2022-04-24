Grace returns to ITV this Spring with more episodes, and fans of detective dramas should be rubbing their hands in glee.

John Simm is back as DSI Roy Grace in series 2, alongside actor Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson.

So how many episodes is series 2 of Grace on ITV1?

And are the films based on books?

Here’s your questions answered!

Not Dead Enough stars John Simm, Zoe Tapper and Richie Campbell (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Vera star Brenda Blethyn on devastation over ex-husband’s infidelity

How many episodes is Grace series 2 on ITV?

The second series of Grace is four episodes.

Each episode is two hours long.

Those who caught series 1 last year will know that it was just one film.

The detective dramas kicked off with Dead Simple in Match 2021.

The 120 minute film, which is still available to watch on the ITV Hub, introduced John Simm as troubled cop DSI Roy Grace.

Series 2 will rejoin DSI Grace and his partner DS Glenn Branson, played by Richie Campbell.

What are the episodes called in Grace series 2 on ITV1?

Series 2 will kick off with Looking Good Dead, which airs on Sunday April 24 2022 at 8pm.

Not Dead Enough will follow the week after on Sunday May 01 2022 at 8pm.

Dead Man’s Footsteps will air on Sunday May 08 2022 at 8pm.

Dead Tomorrow will end the current run on Sunday May 15 2022 at 8pm.

Richie Campbell and John Simm star in Grace series 2 (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Tamara and Brent still together?

Grace series 2 episode Looking Good Dead – what’s it about?

The first film of series 2 is Looking Good Dead.

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace is called to investigate the sudden death of a former schoolteacher found in suspicious circumstances in a respectable Brighton backwater.

He suspects the death may not be the drugs overdose it first appears.

And, when human remains are discovered in a Sussex crop field, DSI Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson are drawn into an investigation that will test their abilities and their friendship to breaking point.

Grace episode Not Dead Enough on ITV

Not Dead Enough sees DSI Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson investigating the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop.

She’s the wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur, played by Broadchurch star Arthur Darvill.

He promptly becomes the main suspect in the investigation.

The Bishops seem to have led a charmed life…

But when Grace digs a bit deeper behind the respectable facade, he discovers all is not what it seems.

Doing so, however, places him unknowingly in grave danger.

In this episode, Rules of the Game star Zoe Tapper joins the cast as Cleo Morey.

Rakie Ayola as ACC Alison Vosper in Grace on ITV (Credit: ITV1)

Dead Man’s Footsteps on ITV

In Dead Man’s Footsteps, DSI Roy Grace leads the inquiry into the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain.

They are believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died several years prior in a plane crash.

Grace must re-trace the man’s steps in the years before his death, which leads him on a murky trail through the world of Brighton’s oldest crime families.

But it’s not only on the professional front that Roy is chasing ghosts…

Grace ITV episode: Dead Tomorrow

In Dead Tomorrow, a body is dredged up from the seabed of the English Channel.

It initially appears to be a burial at sea that has gone wrong, but a strange incision on the victim soon points to something very sinister.

When two more bodies are found, news spreads like wildfire through Sussex.

DSI Grace begins to unearth that this is part of an altogether more chilling design, one which forces him to confront the question of just how far anyone would go to save the ones they love.

Arhur Darvill as Kit Bishop in Grace (Credit: ITV1)

Is Grace based on a book?

The Grace episodes on ITV are all adapted from the Peter James’ novels of the same name.

Endeavour creator Russell Lewis has adapted the novels of the bestselling author.

Writer Peter James created the tenacious detective and has published many novels following his fictional investigations.

Peter James has written 17 Roy Grace books so far – and they all have the word ‘dead’ in the title.

The author is famous for his fast-paced and gripping stories that thrust regular people into extraordinary situations.

His Roy Grace books have been translated into 37 languages with worldwide sales of over 21 million copies.

Find Them Dead spent seven weeks at number one in 2020.

The latest instalment, Left You Dead, came out in May 2021.

Grace returns with series 2 on Sunday April 24 at 8pm on ITV1. Series 1 is available to watch on ITV Hub.

Will you be tuning into Grace series 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.