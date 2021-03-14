Kate in The One: Who is actress Zoë Tapper?

Kate, from new drama The One, is played by actress Zoë Tapper.

The London-born star, 39, has been in various TV dramas and films, including some that have also featured her actor husband.

Read on to find out more about the actress, her previous roles and her character in Netflix series The One.

Zoë plays Kate in Netflix’s The One (Credit: Netflix / YouTube)

Who is Zoë Tapper, the actress who plays Kate in The One?

Zoë Tapper is an actress from Bromley in London.

After finishing school, she trained at the Academy Drama School and the Central School of Speech and Drama, graduating in 2003.

Her husband is Oliver Dimsdale, the actor who played Daniel Marlowe in Grantchester.

Oliver was also in Downton Abbey, White House Farm, The Last Czars and Mr Selfridge.

They married in 2008 and have a daughter, Ava, who turns 10 in April this year.

Zoë Tapper with husband Oliver Dimsdale (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What else has Zoë Tapper been in?

Zoë got her start in the films The Private Life of Samuel Pepys (2003) and Stage Beauty (2004).

In more recent years, she has featured in a number of popular TV shows, including ITV drama Liar alongside Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd.

She played a character called Betsey Granger in season five of the crime drama Grantchester.

Zoë’s character in The One is investigating a possible murder (Credit: Netflix)

Zoë’s other TV roles

Zoë was also in the period drama Mr Selfridge, playing the part of temptress Ellen Love.

Her other acting credits include The Good Traitor (2020), Nightflyers (2018), Safe House (2017), Inspector Lewis (2015) and Midsomer Murders (2010).

In 2013, Zoë told The Telegraph she felt producers kept casting her as “wenches and harlots” in the early days of her career.

When you are fresh from drama school and eager to please, you will do those sorts of scenes just to appear obliging.

She told the newspaper: “That was my prostitute phase, and I was a bit more buxom back then. After I appeared in that, I kept getting cast as bawdy wenches and harlots, and being asked, persuaded, and in one instance bullied into doing nude scenes.

“Honestly, I can’t tell you the number of scripts I read where my character enters and, for some unfathomable reason, immediately removes her top.”

Zoë added: “When you are fresh from drama school and eager to please, you will do those sorts of scenes just to appear obliging, but I’ve learned that I’m actually a bit of a prude and now I put my foot down and am much more discerning.”

Actress on This Morning

In 2018, she appeared on This Morning for a chat with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

During her interview on the ITV daytime show, she joked about lying on her CV.

She said on the programme: “We were meant to be horse riding and I said, ‘Yeah, yeah I’ve had experience on a horse’. Basically, I’ve been on a horse when I was about 10…

“When we got to the place in Wales and saw how amazing it was, it was on this gorgeous rock looking out to sea, they just thought, ‘Actually we can’t use horses, we have to use a boat’.”

Zoë Tapper was on This Morning in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Zoë Tapper’s character, Kate, in The One?

Zoë’s character, Kate Saunders, is a cop.

In The One, scientist Rebecca (Hannah Ware) has created a company called MatchDNA that is capable of finding people’s perfect match.

At the start of the series, Kate is leading an investigation into a body found in the Thames.

She is also a customer of MatchDNA, which pairs her with a woman from Barcelona called Sophia (Jana Pérez).

