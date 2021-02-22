Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip has become a firm favourite with telly fans.

The trio of Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix has provided viewers with plenty of laughs as they tour the world in the series.

And now thanks to Gordon Ramsay there’s some encouraging news on when viewers will see the third series.

Gordon revealed some good news (Credit: ITV)

Is Gordon, Gino and Fred back this year?

Gordon, 54, told the Radio Times that the show would return “later this year”.

“The landscape is still unsure when it comes to travel, so we are still working out where and when,” he said.

“But it will be the usual circus of me and Fred trying to find out about the food and culture whilst Gino completely clowns around causing mayhem wherever we go.

“We always have so much fun.

“It’s genuinely ridiculous that we get drive around amazing places, eating, drinking, experiencing true adventures filming it for TV and calling it work – how bloody lucky am I!?”

The lads will be back for three more years (Credit: ITV)

Renewed for another three years

Gordon’s revelation follows the news that ITV has renewed the show for a further three more years.

Over the course of these next three years, fans will see two new series and two Christmas specials.

The two new series will air in 2022 and 2023 while there will be a Christmas special in each year.

Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

Gordon said at the time: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

“Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?”

The last time we saw them was at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

How did the Christmas special go down?

Fans will be overjoyed to hear the news that more Gordon, Gino and Fred is on the way.

Their Christmas special in December 2020 was hailed by viewers as “hilarious”.

They also claimed the special – which saw the trio go to Lapland – saved Christmas.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “After what we’ve all experienced this year #2020 #GordonGinoandFred is just what we needed.

“Thank you boys, this was just wonderful and uplifting.

“Have as best a Merry Christmas as you can people.”