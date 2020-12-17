Christmas came early as Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa turned out to be an absolute riot on Wednesday evening (December 16).

ITV viewers have praised the Christmas special as “hilarious” and even said it has saved their 2020.

The road trip hit followed Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix as they explored Lapland in the depths of winter.

Gino decided to hand deliver a letter to Santa Claus from his young daughter. And his mates Gordon and Fred joined him for a boys’ trip.

Gordon, Gino and Fred has a fantastic Christmas time

Viewers LOVED the Gordon, Gino and Fred special

Gordon said of their plans: “What a year, who would have known the rollercoaster we were going to ride in 2020!

“Christmas is absolutely the time to try and forget the dark moments and focus on festive cheer which is exactly what we are going to do when we get together and get out to Lapland.

“What’s not to love about three grown men going in search of Father Christmas!”

From nipple twisters and ice water diving to plenty of lads’ banter, the show went down a treat with viewers.

Viewers were in hysterics!

Much-needed ‘comedy vaccine’

Dozens took to Twitter to share how much fun they had watching the episode.

One viewer raved: “#GordonGinoandFred omfg, guys, how do you not have a daily slot in our lives??!! This is the comedy vaccine that 2020 genuinely needed! More butts, more pranks and more of YOU please!!”

While another viewer praised: “After what we’ve all experienced this year #2020 #GordonGinoandFred is just what we needed. Thank you boys, this was just wonderful and uplifting. Have as best a Merry Christmas as you can people.”

Gordon has such great banter with Gino and Fred

A third user gushed: “New three kings of Christmas! Saviours of 2020. We all needed #GordonGinoandFred @GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico @fredsirieix1.”

A fourth user cheered: “#GordonGinoandFred Thankyou for making 2020 a littler happier. What a show full of Christmas laughs! Still smiling now @GordonRamsay @Ginofantastico @fredsirieix1.”

Whereas a fifth user praised: “#GordonGinoandFred are the heroes 2020 needs.”

How can I watched the Gordon, Gino and Fred Christmas special?

If you missed Wednesday night’s ITV screening, don’t worry as the fun-filled special is available to stream on ITV Hub.

