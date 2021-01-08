Gordon Ramsay has been warned by Cornwall police to remain at his London home during lockdown.

The Hell’s Kitchen star, 54, became a target after moving to Cornwall with his family throughout the first lockdown last year.

However, officials have since issued a warning to second homeowners attempting to dodge rules this time around.

Gordon Ramsay: What did police say?

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez instructed for celebrities and high profile social media stars to avoid travelling to the seaside resort.

In a statement, she said: “This new strain of Covid-19 is spreading much faster and we must do everything we can to protect our residents and the NHS.

“I would particularly like to appeal to celebrities and high profile social media stars.

“By not conducting unnecessary trips to the region you will be setting a fantastic example to the wider public and, in doing so, encouraging more people to stick to the rules.”

From what it appears, Gordon is currently in his London home with his family.

The family own three holiday homes worth £10million in the idyllic seaside resort.

Why did the chef anger locals in Cornwall?

Gordon’s clan spent time at their country home in Cornwall, which is 246 miles from London, during the first lockdown last year.

He was accused of breaking rules on several occasions, as well as riding his bike around the seaside town.

One neighbour told Mirror Online: “There are a lot of elderly people down here – it’s an elderly population. The average age is 65 to 85, with a lot of people living alone.

“It’s a scary time. I think it’s up to celebrities to set a good example, not run off to their country homes.”

But it appears the complaints didn’t put Gordon off returning during lockdown in November.

The star shared a string of snaps from the second lockdown with his family, including one of baby son Oscar.

