Gino, Fred and Gordon road trip fans will be thrilled as ITV has announced three years of adventures.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are being lined up for a whole world of new adventures.

ITV has announced two newly commissioned series and two Christmas specials.

Fred, Gordon and Gino will embark on more adventures (Credit: Studio Ramsay)

Gino, Fred and Gordon road trip returns

The series will see the trio take their RV, their culinary skills and their banter on the road to new, exciting locations.

The two new series will air in 2022 and 2023 while there will be a Christmas special in each year.

These will follow a third series and a festive special already set to air in 2021.

The trio win over viewers during their shows (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

What did Gordon say?

Gordon Ramsay said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

“Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?

“We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland.

“I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!”

Gordon, Gino and Fred travelled around America earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino and Fred add?

Meanwhile, Gino D’Acampo said: “I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global.”

In addition, Fred Sirieix said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end!”

The trio have recently returned from Lapland, where they went husky sledding, snow mobile racing and ice swimming.

They also tracked down Santa Claus and his elves in their workshop.

Gordon, Gino and Fred during the upcoming Christmas special (Credit: ITV/Photographer Tony Ward)

These scenes will air in their 75-minute Christmas special, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa.

It will air on December 16.

Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment Nicola Lloyd has said: “Despite how it sometimes looks, Gordon, Gino and Fred miss each other when they’re apart.

“So we’re making sure they have plenty of time together – provided we can capture their adventures for viewers to enjoy.

“There is so much more for them to explore and we look forward to seeing their unique bond grow as they head off on more epic trips in the coming years.”

Viewers saw Gordon, Gino and Fred travel around America earlier this year and the show proved to be a hit.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip, had an average audience of 6.6 million viewers when it aired in April this year.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa will air on ITV, December 16, at 9pm.

