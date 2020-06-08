Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford reveals he's split from his wife Natalia

Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford is back on the market after splitting from his wife Natalia Natkaniec.

The ITV weather presenter - who shares son Cruz with his ex - called it quits with Natalia last year.

Opening up on the Britain Get Talking podcast, Alex, 39, revealed: "It's been a massive learning curve, I didn't think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation.

"The age of 40, you'll be married, you'll be a grown-up, you'll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set. I'm not old, I don't feel old, it's a bit daunting.

"But we've been in lockdown, so even if I wanted to go on a date, I couldn't go on a date.

"I don't want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future but they have to be right for me, right for Cruz."

Split struggles

Alex later revealed he was unable to see his 10-year-old son for two weeks after his former wife developed coronavirus symptoms.

I don't want to grow old on my own

The former DOI star added: "When Natalia and Cruz moved out, it was two weeks before lockdown.

"Natalia developed symptoms, she had a cough. It turned out not to be COVID-19, they had to self isolate for 14 days - so I went from living in a house full of people to living on my own in lockdown.

"I watched Boris Johnson’s lockdown message sitting on my sofa feeling really lonely. And I couldn’t see Cruz for two weeks."

The pair had desperately tried to make their marriage work, but eventually decided to split last year.

Living arrangements

Despite their struggles, Alex and Natalie continued to live together.

The TV favourite explained: "As we kind of moved into the summer, myself and Natalia decided we were going to part ways, which, you know me - I'm not a quitter, and I hate quitting things.

"We tried to work through things, but at some point you realise the best thing to do for everybody is walk away, but walking away is never easy.

"We were in the same house up until the beginning of this year, knowing that we were parting ways, it takes a while to figure things out."

He shared: "By being in that house, knowing we weren't together, we started to get on better - it removed a lot of the stress and expectation that a relationship can bring.

"It was so much to manage, we are only human and have feelings and emotions.

"The important thing is to open up and talk to someone about what you're going through."

The shock news comes nearly two months after the presenter revealed he had lost his step-grandmother to coronavirus.

