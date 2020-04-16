Good Morning Britain: Alex Beresford's step-grandmother dies alone from coronavirus

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford has lost his step-grandmother to coronavirus.

The GMB weatherman took to Twitter yesterday to express his sorrow at the tragedy.

Good Morning Britain Alex Beresford is grieving (Credit: ITV)

Coronavirus lockdown measures meant he was unable to comfort his mum or stepfather in person.

Many friends and celebrities expressed their deep condolences as the star revealed he felt "trapped and powerless".

The 39-year-old weather presenter explained his step-grandmother died alone and he didn't expect to be able to pay his respects - in the current situation.

Writing on the social media platform, Alex Beresford said: "My lovely step-grandmother died on her own tonight!

"I can’t even go to my mums to hug her or my stepdad."

"They also can’t leave the house because they are vulnerable and I doubt they would let us in to pay our respects."

"I feel upset, trapped and powerless!"

His Good Morning Britain co-stars rushed to comfort Alex after hearing the news.

Journalist Piers Morgan said: "Awful. So sorry mate."

Presenter Charlotte Hawkins echoed this sentiment: "So sorry to hear that Alex - sending love xx"

Susanna Reid added: "Oh Alex. I am so, so sorry."

"Thank you so much"

Just hours before, the Good Morning Britain star shared a video thanking everyone who has signed up to be an NHS volunteer.

He praised a volunteer who delivered a food parcel for his mum. Alex's mother is one of many Brits who have been advised to stay at home until June, as they are particularly vulnerable to catching coronavirus.

Speaking on Twitter he said: " Thank you so much for helping my mum, for making my day a bit easier as well. It's just great how we are all coming together. You didn't have to sign up but you signed up and it touched me today. Thank you so much".

"Right to goodbye"

Alex Beresford is one of many members of the public who have been unable to say goodbye to their loved ones amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Yesterday, the UK's Health Secretary announced a new "right to goodbye", which would allow people to see their family members in hospitals or care homes - one last time.

The softening of restrictions comes as Matt Hancock admitted images of a funeral of a 13 year boy "made him weep."

He went on to say, wanting to be with a dying relative at the end is "one of the deepest human instincts".

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

