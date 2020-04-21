Good Morning Britain viewers in tears as elderly man breaks down talking about late wife in live interview

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears after 94-year-old Ken Bembow broke down in an interview about his late wife Aida.

The pensioner was on the show after a touching clip of his care worker Kia Tobin gifting him a cushion with a picture of his wife's image on it went viral.

Good Morning Britain viewers were in tears after pensioner Ken Bembow broke down in an interview about his late wife (Credit: ITV)

Talking about the lovely moment to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Ken also paid tribute to Aida, his wife of 71 years.

And as he spoke about his love, he broke down in tears leaving viewers feeling extremely emotional too.

'Most precious thing'

Welling up, he called Aida 'the most loving, caring, beautiful wife you could wish for'.

Describing the cushion gift from Kia, Ken said: "It was so touching, it was lovely, the most precious thing that anyone could ever wish for."

The emotional clip of Kia giving Ken the cushion went viral (Credit: Twitter)

Kia, 17, came up with the idea of the thoughtful gift after noticing Ken went to bed every night with a framed photo of his sweetheart and was worried he might hurt himself in his sleep.

Talking about the Ken's reaction to the gift, Kia, who has moved into the care home to look after residents during the coronavirus crisis said: "How can you describe that?

"It was amazing, it was so rewarding - it doesn't cost a lot and it made him so happy.

"Something so small made him so happy, all the girls were crying - everyone in the room."

Viewers took to Twitter to reveal the emotional interview had moved them to tears, with one saying: "Ken and Kia are what is great about this country."

Another tearful viewer tweeted: "Well Ken and Kia, you’ve had me crying already this morning, what a lovely caring young girl."

Someone else added: "Beautiful interview with Ken and Kia. Remember people like Kia are grossly underpaid for what they do. We must make their fight, our fight. Crying my eyes out at @GMB this morning. GMB needs an award for the most impartial, honest and integral reporting after this."

'A credit'

Another said: "One of the best interviews ever on GMB. Both Ken and Kia a credit. Had tears in my eyes."

