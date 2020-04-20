Piers Morgan accused of setting 'poor example' for smoking during coronavirus lockdown

TV host Piers Morgan has been criticised on Instagram for smoking a cigar in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, shared a snap of himself on Instagram on Sunday (April 19) to show followers how he was chilling out during the lockdown.

In the pic, Piers stares coolly at the camera as he smokes a fat cigar.

Read more: Good Morning Britain viewers in hysterics as Captain Tom Moore shuts down Dame Vera Lynn question

He wrote in the caption: "It was time. Montecristo time."

It appears some of his fans took issue with him smoking, in light of the fact that the deadly COVID-19 is a respiratory illness.

One said: "Not smart to be smoking when there is a global pandemic [of] a respiratory disease, and you aren't a young pup anymore."

Followers criticised Piers Morgan for smoking a cigar during the coronavirus lockdown (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Someone else agreed: "Quite right. Good advice. Smoking does not become you, Piers. Most degrading in this day and age."

Another wrote: "Not a great example to the world smoking, even if it's now and again."

A fourth said: "That won't help you if you catch COVID-19!! I'm sure #askdrhilary will agree with me!!"

Not smart to be smoking when there is a global pandemic

However, others praised the picture.

TV hardman and SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton told Piers he had ordered some cigars of his own.

"Enjoy... my Cohiba talismans are on their way!" he wrote. "I'll be joining you very soon mate."

And one of Piers' followers said: "Yes, Piers. Go for it mate!"

Another wrote: "Very fine choice... and why not!?"

ED! contacted Piers' reps for comment.

After a weekend of relaxing with his family (and cigars), Piers returned to work on Good Morning Britain earlier today (Monday, April 20).

Piers ranting on today's Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan and Matt Hancock face off live on Good Morning Britain

During this morning's episode, he slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to blacklist certain British newspapers. He also took aim at comments the Duke of Sussex made about the coronavirus pandemic on a podcast.

Piers also caused concern as he appeared to have a croaky voice presenting alongside co-host Susanna Reid.

He later explained that it was from "shouting" about all the people who annoy him, including the Beckhams.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.