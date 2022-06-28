Good Morning Britain presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid appear to have sparked some concerns among viewers.

Speculation over a rift between the pair has ramped up today (June 28), with Richard absent from the show for the second day in a row.

Richard and Susanna haven’t hosted the show together in a while (Credit: ITV)

Fans claim there’s a rift between the Good Morning Britain presenters

There has been a bit of a presenting shake-up on Good Morning Britain recently.

Last week, Susanna was absent from the show. This meant that Richard hosted their usual Monday-Wednesday slot alongside Ranvir Singh.

Now this week, Richard is absent. The 65-year-old anchor wasn’t on yesterday’s show and wasn’t anywhere to be seen today either.

Adil Ray has hosted alongside Susanna instead since yesterday (June 27).

In fact, Richard and Susanna haven’t hosted the show together in around two weeks now.

This has now left some viewers convinced that there is a rift between the pair.

Viewers have wondered if there is a rift between the presenting duo (Credit: ITV)

Viewers speculate

Upon seeing that Richard wasn’t hosting the show, some viewers took to Twitter to speculate about a possible rift between him and Susanna.

“Well I’m taking this as Reid can’t work with Madeley any more,” one viewer alleged.

“Beginning to look like Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid have fallen out, eh?” another claimed.

“This alleged feud between Madeley and Reid is really benefitting you work wise, eh Adil?” a third tweeted.

However, Richard himself recently revealed that he would be taking some time off over the summer.

And, as presenters on the show have said before, they don’t get to pick their co-hosts – this is left up to producers on the show.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

Adil has been on the show this week (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Adil

Yesterday saw Adil replace Richard as Susanna’s co-host on the show.

However, despite not being Richard, some viewers still weren’t happy. Some even preferred having Richard host than Adil.

“Can we call back @richardm56 please and thanks,” one viewer tweeted.

“Adil ridiculous Ray on a bloody Monday ffs,” another said.

“@GMB What are you doing? Get Adil Ray off the TV, the guy is a USELESS presenter!! Everyone will tell you this. This is not the face we want to see with Susanna Reid in the mornings,” a third wrote.

Not everyone was against having Adil co-host the show yesterday though.

“Adil Ray is awesome,” one viewer wrote.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.