Richard Madeley wasn’t on Good Morning Britain today and it drew some slightly unexpected reactions from viewers.

Some viewers, who are known for having a go at Richard on the regular, were seriously divided that Adil Ray had replaced him on this morning’s show.

Richard wasn’t on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Where was Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today?

Today’s edition of GMB saw yet another presenting shake-up.

After a week away, Susanna Reid made her return to the show.

However, her usual Monday to Wednesday host, Richard, was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, Susanna, 50, was joined by semi-regular host, Adil.

Whilst some viewers were glad of Richard’s mysterious absence, many were not.

Adil co-hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray on GMB

Upon seeing that Adil was hosting the show, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to complain.

One tweeted: “Can we call back @richardm56 please and thanks.”

“Adil ridiculous Ray on a bloody Monday ffs,” another wrote.

“@GMB What are you doing? Get Adil Ray off the TV, the guy is a USELESS presenter!! Everyone will tell you this. This is not the face we want to see with Susanna Reid in the mornings,” a third said.

Not everyone was against Adil though.

“Adil Ray is awesome,” one viewer tweeted this morning.

The 65-year-old slipped up the other day (Credit: ITV)

Richard on GMB

Richard’s absence from GMB today comes just days after he was slammed over an “insensitive” remark he made last week.

During last Tuesday’s (June 21) show, Richard, Ranvir Singh, and Sean Fletcher discussed Ben Stiller’s meeting with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy.

“There’s something sort of bizarre about that, isn’t there?” Sean said. “Zelenskyy used to be an actor, he played a role as a president, didn’t he? And now he is President.”

“Yeah, a story within a story within a story. Like Russian dolls,” Richard replied.

“Let’s not say ‘Russian’,” Ranvir quickly said. “I can only apologise,” Richard replied.

His apology didn’t get viewers off his back though.

“Richard Madeley comparing President Zelenskyy to Russian Dolls…. Wow! Ultimate Alan Partridge,” one viewer tweeted.

“Absolute liability Richard Madley, ‘Russian Dolls’. Ranvir’s face said it all. Insensitive or what,” another wrote.

