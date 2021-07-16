Good Morning Britain viewers were delighted as Pip Tomson joined the show today.

The journalist appeared on Friday’s GMB along with Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins.

She opened the show at 6am before Kate and Charlotte began hosting at 6:30am.

Pip was a hit with viewers, with many branding her “professional” and wanting to see her more on the show.

Pip was a newsreader on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say about Pip Tomson?

One person said on Twitter: “Good morning ladies and it’s great to see Pip on #gmb this morning.”

Read more: Kate Garraway makes plea to save son’s birthday party after home floods

Another wrote: “Can we not keep pip as a main presenter… she is good … real professional.”

A third added: “You were lovely to wake up to this morning Pip wish it was every morning.”

#GMB can we not keep pip as a main presenter..she is good ..real professional — Michael Anderson (@MickyAndersons) July 16, 2021

You were lovely to wake up to this morning Pip wish it was every morning. 😘 — dave (@TheWarVeteran) July 16, 2021

Speaking about today’s presenters, one said: “Best team. Take note @GMB. Love Pip – freshens up the programme having someone new.”

Who is Pip Tomson and has she been on GMB before?

Pip is journalist and has been a news correspondent for Good Morning Britain on ITV Breakfast for a while.

She’s worked on GMB since 2013, and is usually seen delivering news from locations around the country.

Meanwhile, a string of presenters have been filling Piers Morgan‘s spot on the show since he left in March.

Pip won over viewers (Credit: ITV)

Following a backlash over comments he made about Meghan Markle in her Oprah Winfrey interview, Piers decided to leave the programme.

Richard Madeley, Alastair Campbell and Adil Ray have all been in Piers’ chair over the last few months.

However, GMB has yet to confirm Piers’ official replacement to host alongside Susanna Reid.

Richard has previously spoken about the possibility of replacing Piers.

Richard hosting alongside Susanna (Credit: ITV)

He told The Sun: “Whether I’m going to be asked to take over, I have no idea.

“The bookies have me down as the front-runner and there have been opinion polls where I’ve come out reasonably well…

Read more: GMB fans sympathise with Richard Madeley’s wife as he goes into ‘full Partridge mode’

“…but there’s a huge difference between that and it being a reality.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.