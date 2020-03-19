Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan targeted in subtle 'dig' by Labour's Shami Chakrabarti, say fans

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan was targeted in what appeared to be a subtle swipe live on air today (March 19), according to some fans.

The presenter did not host the show this morning, so the reigns were handed over to Ranvir Singh and Adil Rey.

Did Shami Chakrabarti make a dig at Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan? (Credit: ITV)

In his absence, the pair interviewed Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti about her views on the coronavirus outbreak – and those tuning in at home are convinced the Labour politician made a subtle dig at Piers.

Knowing he was not in the studio, she told Ranvir and Adil: "Congratulations on your show today by the way because I think you've struck just the right balance that we all need of clear and calm information but also kind of cheering people up.

"And that's what we all need – myself included. I think it will be a model to other broadcasters in different times ahead.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter afterwards to discuss her comment.

Adil Rey and Ranvir Singh hosted Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

"Hope you all noticed the swipe at @piersmorgan though. Congratulated today's presenters for their sensible approach to the subject compared with 'other presenters'," one tweeted.

Another added: "@GMB Obvious that Shami Chakrabarti was having a swipe at @piersmorgan for his hysterical outbursts. She congratulated the presenters today in their handling of the subject as opposed to other presenters around."

Moments later, a this posted: "Did I pick up on a slight dig at @piersmorgan from Shami?"

A fourth commented: "@GMB Shami Chakrabati hit the nail on the head this morning. The mood and reporting this morning is far better and informative than the last three mornings. Piers Morgan has caused hysteria and anxiety which will have affected the elderly and the vulnerable. Well done GMB today."

Did I pick up on a slight dig at @piersmorgan from Shami? 🤔 — Ryan Macdonald (@FrankMa65308535) March 19, 2020

@GMB Obvious that Shami Chakrabarti was having a swipe at @piersmorgan for his hysterical outbursts. She congratulated the presenters today in their handling of the subject as opposed to other presenters around. — alison pannell (@alison_pannell) March 19, 2020

@GMB Shami Chakrabati hit the nail on the head this morning. The mood and reporting this morning is far better and informative than the last three mornings. Piers Morgan has caused hysteria and anxiety which will have affected the elderly and the vulnerable. Well done GMB today — sbuksb (@sbuk63) March 19, 2020

Fans had expected Ben Shephard to host the show today with Ranvir, however, it was Adil who co-hosted.

After Susanna Reid revealed earlier in the week that she would not be coming into the studio as she was self-isolating after her son developed a cough, there was some concern that Ben may be doing the same amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Adil was quick to reassure fans at the start of the show that all was well and he had in fact been scheduled to front the show some weeks back.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.