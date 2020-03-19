The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 19th March 2020
TV

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan targeted in subtle 'dig' by Labour's Shami Chakrabarti, say fans

By Nicola Agius
Tags: Ben Shephard, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan was targeted in what appeared to be a subtle swipe live on air today (March 19), according to some fans.

The presenter did not host the show this morning, so the reigns were handed over to Ranvir Singh and Adil Rey.

Did Shami Chakrabarti make a dig at Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan? (Credit: ITV)

In his absence, the pair interviewed Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti about her views on the coronavirus outbreak – and those tuning in at home are convinced the Labour politician made a subtle dig at Piers.

Knowing he was not in the studio,  she told Ranvir and Adil: "Congratulations on your show today by the way because I think you've struck just the right balance that we all need of clear and calm information but also kind of cheering people up.

"And that's what we all need – myself included. I think it will be a model to other broadcasters in different times ahead.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter afterwards to discuss her comment.

Adil Rey and Ranvir Singh hosted Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

"Hope you all noticed the swipe at @piersmorgan though. Congratulated today's presenters for their sensible approach to the subject compared with 'other presenters'," one tweeted.

Another  added: "@GMB Obvious that Shami Chakrabarti was having a swipe at @piersmorgan for his hysterical outbursts. She congratulated the presenters today in their handling of the subject as opposed to other presenters around."

Moments later, a this posted: "Did I pick up on a slight dig at @piersmorgan from Shami?"

A fourth commented: "@GMB Shami Chakrabati hit the nail on the head this morning. The mood and reporting this morning is far better and informative than the last three mornings. Piers Morgan has caused hysteria and anxiety which will have affected the elderly and the vulnerable. Well done GMB today."

Fans had expected Ben Shephard to host the show today with Ranvir, however, it was Adil who co-hosted.

After Susanna Reid revealed earlier in the week that she would not be coming into the studio as she was self-isolating after her son developed a cough, there was some concern that Ben may be doing the same amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Adil was quick to reassure fans at the start of the show that all was well and he had in fact been scheduled to front the show some weeks back.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Related Topics

Ben Shephard Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan Susanna Reid

Trending Articles

 Coronavirus: Every Brit to receive universal basic income payments amid cash crisis?
Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and more elderly opening hours explained
Good Morning Britain fans praise 'sassy' Dr Hilary Jones as he clap back at Piers Morgan and Vanessa Hudgens
Gavin Williamson clears up exam confusion on Good Morning Britain as GCSEs and A levels are postponed
Prince William talks coronavirus crisis as he becomes first Royal to comment
Coronavirus: Sainsbury's 'elderly hour' kicks off with 'empty shelves' and 'only expensive brands left'