Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford looked incredible as she debuted a glamorous new look on social media.

The Channel 4 star, who appears on the reality series alongside older brother Pete, showed off the transformation as she celebrated her 26th birthday.

Looking worlds away from her usual appearance, Sophie sported gorgeous wavy hair in the selfie.

Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford debuts birthday tranformation

Sophie, who works as a florist, also debuted a full face of make-up and false eyelashes.

Alongside the stunning photo, she penned: “26 today.”

Sophie’s fellow Gogglebox stars rushed to compliment the photo.

Izzi Warner posted: “26 looks good on you!! Hope you have the best birthday lots of love.”

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley added: “Happy birthday Sophie have a great day/night/week much love Jenny and Lee.”

Tom Malone Jr shared: “Happy birthday Sophie.”

Sophie Sandiford stunned Gogglebox fans as she debuted her birthday makeover (Credit: Channel 4)

Mica Ven commented: “Happy birthday my Gbox sis. Sending nuffff love from me, Marky and the gang.”

Viewers of the show were also left stunned by Sophie’s appearance.

One said: “Wow! Happy Birthday.”

You look gorgeous!

Another wrote: “Happy birthday you look gorgeous.”

In addition, a third gushed: “Beautiful & hilarious! A fab combination. Have a great day.”

Meanwhile, former star Tom Malone Jr recently lifted the lid on filming the show.

Sophie appears alongside brother Pete on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What else is happening in the world of Gogglebox?

The professional dancer explained that while cast members are allowed takeaways, there’s a strict alcohol ban in place.

Tom previously appeared on the series with his mum Julie, dad Tom Snr and brother Shaun.

However, he left the show to explore new opportunities in March this year.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “We weren’t allowed to order or drink alcohol, because I don’t think the show would work if we were all there slurring our words.

“It would be a different type of show!”

Tom’s admission follows weeks after Paige Deville made a string of claims about the show after quitting.

